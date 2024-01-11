Who does Brighton Hertford play in General Hospital? Everything to know

General Hospital, the long-running ABC soap opera, recently featured a heartfelt tribute to the late Jacklyn Zeman, paying homage to her iconic character, Bobbie Spencer.

As fans tuned in to witness the emotional farewell, one familiar face made an unexpected return—Brighton Hertford, the reporter who was helping Bobbie. Fans were thus touched to see the cast’s heartfelt tribute to Jacklyn Zeman, the role played by Hertford in the memorial episodes, and explored her connections to the storyline.

Who played the reporter on General Hospital today?

To pay tribute to Jacklyn Zeman, General Hospital dedicated special episodes to bid farewell to her character, Bobbie Spencer, portrayed for over 45 years. Brighton Hertford took on the role of a reporter, Angela Brighton, in the memorial episodes that aired on January 10, 2024.

Brighton Hertford returns to GH as Angela (Image via ABC)

She's spotted in the church by Maxie and introduces herself as an AP reporter, who had worked with Bobbie and is doing a story about her. Angela's return adds a layer of complexity to the storyline, as she can unveil crucial information tied to Bobbie's endeavors.

Did Brighton Hertford also play the role of Bobbie's adopted daughter?

Yes, Brighton Hertford has a significant history within the General Hospital storyline. In the past, she portrayed the character of Barbara Jean ‘B.J.’ Jones, Bobbie's adopted daughter with Tony Jones.

The soap opera took a heartbreaking turn in 1994, when B.J. was left brain-dead in a school bus crash. In a powerful storyline, B.J.'s heart was donated to Maxie Jones, played by Kirsten Storms, which saved her life. Thus, Hertford's return as Angela marks a poignant connection to Bobbie's past.

How did General Hospital pay tribute to the Late Jackie Zeman?

The soap opera crafted a touching tribute to honor both Jacklyn Zeman and her enduring character, Bobbie Spencer. The tribute unfolded across two special episodes that aired on January 10 and 11, 2024. The memorial episodes showcased pivotal moments from Zeman's 45-year career on the show, portraying Bobbie as a nurse, mother, sister, and grandmother.

The tribute extended beyond Bobbie's character, including glimpses of Zeman's early years at General Hospital and her last appearance at the 2023 Nurses' Ball.

The cast and crew, deeply affected by Zeman's passing, participated in the emotional memorial episodes. Laura Wright, who portrays Carly Spencer, expressed the profound impact of filming the character's farewell, describing it as "amazing and heartbreaking."

More about General Hospital

Debuting on April 1, 1963, on the ABC network, General Hospital stands as Hollywood's longest-running soap opera and ABC television's most enduring entertainment program. The show, originally set in an unnamed fictional city within a hospital, was later named Port Charles, New York, during the 1970s.

Since the inception of the Daytime Emmy Awards in 1974, the cast and crew of General Hospital have garnered numerous accolades. The show's achievements include winning 16 Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series.

As the cast, crew, and fans navigate the narratives in a post-Jacklyn Zeman time, Brighton Hertford's return as Angela adds an unexpected dimension to the storyline. Viewers are not only reminiscing about the rich history of Bobbie Spencer but also witnessing the convergence of past and present through Hertford's portrayal.

The soap opera continues to captivate its audience with a blend of nostalgia, heartfelt farewells, and the enduring legacy of characters like Bobbie Spencer. Viewers can watch the latest episodes of the soap opera on ABC.