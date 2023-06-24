Who is Caleb Arthur from The Bachelorette? Meet the resident physician with hobbies like playing guitar

A brand new season of The Bachelorette will premiere next week, featuring Charity Lawson as the lead star. She will date 25 men and eliminate a few every week until she finds the right match. One of the suitors competing to impress Charity is Caleb Arthur.

Caleb Arthur is a 29-year-old resident physician from Ann Arbor, Michigan. His ABC bio reads:

“The doctor is in. Caleb A. recently completed years of medical training and is ready to turn the page on a new chapter and focus on finding love. Outside of having a family someday, Caleb A.’s other dreams include building his own house and owning a home studio to continue developing his hobbies of producing music and playing guitar.”

Will he be able to find love in The Bachelorette season 20 with Charity Lawson? Only time will tell.

Caleb Arthur was born in Ghana

Caleb Arthur is all set to appear in The Bachelorette season 20, alongside 24 more suitors all ready to woo Charity Lawson.

Born in Ghana, West Africa, Caleb grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and is currently residing in Ann Arbor. He did his undergrad and medical school at Michigan State University. At present, he is a resident physician who works 80 hours a week.

His ABC bio also talks about how he likes to spend time:

"Currently working 80 hours a week, he spends his days off unwinding on a hike, catching up with friends, or having a relaxed night in with a movie and takeout. He describes himself as dependable and a great listener who wants his partner to feel understood and supported.”

The bio further states that he is interested in producing music and playing guitar as well. Three fun facts about him, as mentioned by ABC, are as follows:

“Caleb A. has a pet salamander that he refuses to name until the right one fits. Caleb A. loves picnics. Caleb A.’s guilty pleasure is ‘trash pizza.’”

Caleb also likes to stay active by going to the gym or participating in outdoor activities. On his Instagram, he has only six posts to date.

Meanwhile, he will appear in The Bachelorette season 20 and will try to win Charity’s heart.

Meet the other suitors on The Bachelorette season 20

The Bachelorette season 20 will be hosted by Bachelor Nation alum Jesse Palmer. The lead star will be Charity Lawson, who first joined the franchise in Zach Shallcross’ The Bachelor.

She will welcome 25 suitors/contestants in her season. Take a look at their names, ages, jobs, and places:

Aaron B., 29, a software salesman from San Diego, Calif.

Aaron S., 33, a firefighter from San Diego, Calif.

Adrian, 33, a realtor from Northridge, Calif.

Brayden, 24, a travel nurse from San Diego, Calif.

Caleb A., 29, a resident physician from Ann Arbor, Mich.

Caleb B., 24, a pro wrestler from Orlando, Fla.

Christopher “Chris,” 27, a world record jumper from White Plains, N.Y.

Dotun, 30, an integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, N.Y.

James, 28, an attorney from Chicago, Ill.

Joe, 32, a tech operations director from San Francisco, Calif.

Joseph “Joey,” 27, a tennis pro from Lawai, Hawaii.

John., 27, a data scientist from New York, N.Y.

John Henry, 30, an underwater welder from Virginia Beach, Va.

Josh, 28, a Harvard grad student from Bethlehem, Pa.

Kaleb K., 26, construction salesman from Norcross, Ga.

Ahmad Khalid “Khalid,” 28, a tech recruiter from Dearborn, Mich.

Michael, 28, a yacht captain from Chicago, Ill.

Nicholas “Nic,” 32, an HR executive from Bayonne, N.J.

Peter, 33, an airline pilot from New York, N.Y.

Sean, 25, a software sales representative from Tampa, Fla.

Spencer, 32, a medical sales director from Moorpark, Calif.

Tanner, 30, a mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, Pa.

Taylor, 32, a loan officer from Springboro, Ohio.

Warwick, 27, a construction manager from Nashville, Tenn.

Xavier, 27, a biomedical scientist from Carrboro, N.C.

The new season will premiere on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC. The Bachelorette season 20 will also air all its episodes on Hulu.

