Who is Caleb Balgaard from The Bachelorette? Pro wrestler is known as Kale Dixon to his WWE fans

The Bachelorette season 20 is all set to premiere next week on ABC. Featuring Charity Lawson as the lead star, the dating series will welcome 25 suitors who will try to impress The Bachelor alum this season. Caleb Balgaard, one of the contestants, is a 24-year-old pro wrestler from Orlando, Florida.

Caleb B. is not alien to fame, as he has gained a name from his career in WWE. He is a WWE NXT superstar who goes by the name Kale Dixon. The tough wrestler will have to show his soft and romantic side in The Bachelorette season 20.

Will Charity fall for the athlete? Only time will tell.

Caleb Balgaard has lost 15 wrestling matches

Caleb Balgaard is reportedly the second professional wrestler to appear in The Bachelorette franchise. Going by the name Kale Dixon, he signed with WWE in August 2022 and made his first appearance in January 2023. He is part of the WWE NXT Level Up show, which airs on Peacock and the WWE Network.

The six-foot-three wrestler doesn’t have a great record, as he has lost 15 matches to date. He won a match for the first time on May 30, 2023, against Quincy Elliott. It will be interesting to see him compete in a different game in The Bachelorette season 20.

His ABC bio reads:

“Caleb B. might be a villain in the wrestling ring, but he couldn’t be more of a softie in real life! The professional wrestler may seem tough, but he’s a romantic guy who wears his heart on his sleeve. Caleb B. is extremely close with his family and is hoping to settle down and start a family of his own very soon.”

It continues:

“Caleb B. is the kind of guy who loves going above and beyond to make his partner feel special and one time even hand-carved a heart necklace out of seashells for his someone. Will Caleb B. get the fairy-tale ending that he’s been hoping for with Charity? Only time will tell.”

His ABC bio further mentioned a few fun facts about him. Some of them were he couldn’t get enough of doughnuts, cowboy hats suit him, and that he would like to get his paragliding certification.

Prior to becoming a wrestler, Caleb dreamt of being a professional baseball player. He used to play the sport during his graduation from the University of South Alabama.

Meanwhile, he is set to appear in the ABC show alongside Charity Lawson and 24 suitors.

When will The Bachelorette season 20 premiere?

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, The Bachelorette season 20 will premiere its first episode on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9.00 pm ET on ABC.

The official synopsis of episode 1 reads:

“Charity’s journey to find love begins! Twenty-five charming men arrive, ready to make a lasting impression and win her heart. Later, at the cocktail party, Charity’s brother, Nehemiah, makes a shocking reveal, and the night takes an unexpected turn. With a first impression rose on the table, the pressure is on, and every moment counts.”

All the 25 suitors include Brayden Bowers, Aaron Schwartzman, Aaron Bryant, Adrian, Caleb A., Kaleb K., Michael, James, Joe, Caleb B., Joseph “Joey,” John., Josh, John Henry, Christopher, Dotun, Nicholas Peter, Sean, Spencer, Xavier, Tanner, Taylor, Warwick, and Ahmad Khalid.

Every Monday, The Bachelorette season 20 will air a new episode on ABC at 9.00 pm ET. It will also stream on Hulu the following day.

