Who is Cedric Gervais? Lana Del Rey fans rip into French DJ over Summertime Sadness success remarks 

Cedric Gervais is a house and electronic music DJ, music producer and actor currently based in Miami, Florida. Cedric claimed in an interview on May that Lana Del Rey's success was because of his Summertime Sadness remix.

The mix went viral and Gervais won his first and only Grammy Award. The Young and Beautiful singer's fans were not happy with the French DJ's remarks belittling her success, so they started dissing Gervais.

At one point of the interview with Money Buys Happiness Youtube channel, Cedric said that Lana wasn't able to sell out her shows before 2013. It was after the French DJ's version of Summertime Sadness release when Lana Del Rey started selling out all her shows in the United States and gained more popularity.

Cedric Gervais early life and music career

Cedric Gervais is a French born music producer, House & Electro DJ and actor. According to the DJ's biography, he started his career in music at the young age of 14. Cedric moved from Mersailles to St. Tropez for a summer residency in Papa Gaoi Club. Gervais wasn't even legal at the time but he worked at clubs selling alcohol. He later got an offer in Le Queen Club in Paris, so he convinced his father to get him out of school and let him concentrate more on music.

Paris wasn't the right fit for Cedric because he wanted to challenge himself with Engligh songs, hence, he moved to Miami. He booked residencies with many peak clubs at the time including Nikki Beach, Crobar and Space.

The first big success for Cedric Gervais was with the song Story of My Life in 2006. The song made it to Pete Tong's Essential New Tune on BBC Radio 1. There were other essential tunes and dubfires that folllowed, such as Mauri’s Dream in 2009 and Molly in 2013. Madonna's first ever tweet on the platform was about Molly.

Cedric Gervais' biggest achievement till date is the remix of Lana Del Rey's Summertime Sadness. The song was written by Lana and Rick Nowels and the remix was released in 2012.

In an interview with Money Buys Happiness Cedric Gervais opened up about the song's huge success. The French DJ also mentioned that before his remix Lana Del Rey was not selling out her shows. He said,

"Lana Del Rey was not selling out her shows in America. After that song, she was selling out every venue that she was doing in the United States. She never had a radio hit in her life, that’s the only radio hit."

Gervais also mentioned Lana's reaction to his Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical win at the 56th Grammy Awards for Summertime Sadness. He said Lana just sent him a thumbs up emoji.

There was another Lana Del Rey and Cedric Gervais collab which raised disagreements between them. The Lana Del Rey vs Cedric Gervais - Young & Beautiful (Remix) was released on June 17, 2013.

Cedric Gervais expressed how Lana Del Rey did not want the track to succeed. He said,

"The only country I was allowed to release that song was Australia and New Zealand. It went 4x Platinum. It was in line to be even bigger than ‘Summertime Sadness.’ Lana blocked everything and turned down the record. She didn’t want the success."

Many devotees took to twitter to ridicule Cedric and compare Lana and his current success.

Though, the clip was originally released three months ago on May 9, 2023. Lana's fans are still in outrage as the interview video resurfaced with a Pop Crave tweet yesterday on July 25. Lana Del Rey has not made any comments on the matter.