Who is Chris Ivery? All about Ellen Pompeo's husband and kids as 'Grey's Anatomy' star and family make rare appearance together

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo made a rare appearance with her husband Chris Ivery and their children at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women's Show in Italy. The family of five was also snapped at the renowned couture show.

The photograph showcased Pompeo and Ivery, along with their children, 12-year-old Stella Luna, 7-year-old Sienna May, and 5-year-old Eli Christopher. At the fashion event, daughters Stella and Sienna wore dresses. Meanwhile, Pompeo, Ivery and their son Eli wore suits.

Pompeo and family (Image via Dolce & Gabanna/Twitter)

Pompeo further shared snaps of their trip to Sicily, Italy, which featured her husband and children. Some photos appear to be in collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, as the Italian luxury fashion house was tagged in all the pictures.

What is known about Ellen Pompeo's husband, Chris Ivery?

According to PEOPLE Magazine, Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery (both reported to be 55) met in a grocery store in Los Angeles, California, in 2003. After a few years of dating, the couple got married in 2007. Two years later, the pair welcomed their first child Stella Luna Pompeo Ivery.

In 2014, the couple opted to welcome another child via surrogacy. Later in October, Pompeo revealed the birth of their second daughter, Sienna May Pompeo Ivery. Meanwhile, their third child, son Eli Christopher Pompeo Ivery, was born in 2016.

Unlike his wife, Ellen Pompeo, Chris Ivery is not associated with Hollywood projects. He is reportedly a record producer and songwriter and has made a career out of it for almost 26 years. As a songwriter, Ivery is best known for co-writing Rihanna's 2011 track, Cheers (Drink to That). However, in recent years, Ivery has forayed into the fashion industry.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Chris Ivery has been the Chief Executive Lifestyle Marketing of Italian sportswear label Sergio Tacchini. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Ivery reached out to the brand and worked with them to relaunch the renowned label in Los Angeles. This spawned Ivery's own line, STLA. At the time, Ellen Pompeo sang high praises of her husband and told the publication:

"To switch careers at 50…. He just got the idea one day. We were sitting around, and he's like, 'What happened to Tacchini? It was legendary. Everybody raps about it: ScHoolboy Q, Jay-Z, Pusha T, everybody. Where'd the brand go?' And then he went to find it. He went to Italy, and he said, 'Listen, I want to bring this back. Americans love this brand. I have ideas.' These are his ideas (that) come to life. It's like the most magical thing ever."

Ivery has been an executive for the brand since September 2019 and is expected to have some stake in the brand as well. The 55-year-old entrepreneur also promotes the brand via his Instagram profile, which has garnered over 12,000 followers.

What did Ellen Pompeo say about her husband Chris Ivery's venture?

In 2019, Pompeo told Us Weekly:

"Listen, it's amazing. It's inspirational to change careers at 50. He's been in the music business for 25 years, and he changed careers at 50. And he killed it. I mean, knocked it out of the park. It's amazing! So for anybody who feels they're stuck, you can change your career at any age."

In the same interview, Pompeo disclosed that her husband does not watch Grey's Anatomy because of the actress' love scenes. Ivery told at the time,

"I would say I'm not jealous; I'm really confident, but it's awkward."

Despite being married to a high-profile celebrity like Ellen Pompeo, not much else is known about Chris Ivery. The entrepreneur has focused much of his time to avoid media attention, making their recent public appearance as a family a rare sight.

