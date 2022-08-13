Who is Chris Ragusa from Cosmic Love? Meet the Connecticut engineer all set to appear in Season 1

Chris Ragusa is one of the contestants who will try to find his soulmate with the help of astrology on Prime video's new show, Cosmic love. The show is a one-of-a-kind social experiment where "four individuals attempt to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking. Each individual represents one of the four elements of astrology (Air, Fire, Water, Earth)."

The show has four lead cast members: Connor Shennan as the Air element, Phoebe Davis as the Fire element, Noel Allen as the Water element, and Maria Rodriguez as the Earth element.

Who is Chris Ragusa from Cosmic Love?

Cosmic Love contestant Chris "Goose" Ragusa is a 27-year-old Connecticut engineer currently residing in Florida. He is one of the 16 single contestants who will try to find his true love in Cosmic Love with the help of astrology. The astrological chart of Chris Ragusa is as follows:

Zodiac Sign: Leo (Fire)

Moon Sign: Libra

Rising Sign: Cancer

Venus Sign: Libra

Mars Sign: Gemini

North Node: Scorpio

Chinese/Lunar Year Sign: Wood Dog

Numerology: Life Path 7

After hearing about the show from his friend, Chris decided to find his love through astrology. His friend forced him to apply for the show to find his soulmate. As per Daily Voice, Chris gave around "eight interviews" before heading "straight to California" for the show.

Chris was initially a little reluctant about finding love with the help of astrology, but the reality show proved that astrology "works." He said:

"It definitely works. It was a fun experience. I think when people watch the show, if people are a little wary or not believing in the astrology aspect of dating, I think they’ll change their mind.”

He was also hesitant about doing Cosmic Love as "leaving Connecticut and flying to California, to know that I'm not gonna have a phone for five weeks was a little nerve-wracking."

But he eventually agreed to be on the show and started filming for Cosmic Love. However, being surrounded by cameras was a little overwhelming for him, but he adjusted well after the first week.

Chris went on the show with an open mind and tried to show his real side. Speaking on his part, Chris said:

“I was myself. I want people to know that you’re going to see the true me on the show.”

Chris loves going to the gym, watching and playing sports, and loves to hang out with his friends, who are married or engaged. Chris' tight-knit family now wishes for him to get hitched too.

Cosmic Love's Chris Ragusa's education and profession

The 27-year-old from Greenwich is an Industrial Engineer at UPS. He completed high school at Greenwich High School and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Finance from Pace University - Lubin School of Business in 2016, per his LinkedIn profile.

While in high school, he joined Cutco Knives as a salesman for six months and then joined Pace Connect as its representative for three months. He did another short stint as a recruiter for Criterion Management LLC in 2014 before joining Barnum Financial Group as a Client Service Associate/Business Developer for nine months.

The Founder and CEO of SickVapor then moved to Enroll My Group and worked there as a Sales Representative for more than a year before joining UPS in 2018 as an Industrial Engineer.

After settling professionally, Chris now wishes to settle down in his personal life, too, with the help of the stars. Will he find his match on the show?

Stream Amazon Prime Series, Cosmic Love, on August 12 at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT to watch all 10 episodes of the new show and find out the answer.

