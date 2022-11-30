Who is Christian Gill from Snack vs. Chef? Cincinnati chef has experience competing on reality TV shows

Snack vs. Chef will see 12 talented chefs go up against each other in a competition to recreate iconic snacks. During the Netflix cooking competition, they will be required to come up with a snack of their own inspired by one of the most popular snacks of all time. One of the 12 chefs set to compete in the show is Christian Gill, who previously competed on Beat Bobby Flay and the Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge.

The synopsis of Snack vs. Chef reads:

"Hosted by comedians Megan Stalter and Hari Kondabolu, this new food competition sees 12 chefs go head-to-head in the ultimate snack showdown. Not only must they recreate some of the world's most iconic snacks, they'll also be challenged to invent their own original snacks inspired by beloved classics. Only one will prevail and claim the $50,000 prize."

The show is set to premiere on November 30, on the streaming platform.

Snack Vs. Chef's Christian Gill owns Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey

One of the chefs set to compete in Snack vs. Chef is Christian Gill, La’el Collin’s private chef. The owner of Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey has previously appeared on many Food Network shows and is now set to compete in the Netflix cooking competition. The chef was inspired by his mother and grandmother but only enhanced their skills by trying different things out.

After winning Guy’s Grocery Games, Christian appeared on WLWT News 5 where he spoke to Colin and Kelly about his journey on the show, where the chef used Cincinnati chili to create his winning chili poutine.

While introducing the upcoming Snack vs. Chef contestant, Kelly said that the two were like fangirls, following him closely. They asked him about the prize money since “it touched a lot of people,” and he said:

"Over 200,000 kids will be fed from the No Kid Hungry sponsored by Kellogg’s. They will donate that many meals in my name to all of those kids, which will be great. At first I was like 50,000, that I was like it was 100,000, I forgot. It is 200,000. That is the number one prize to take away. Overall I won $32,500 on the show but feeding that many kids is dope."

In 2019, the chef participated in the Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge and competed against some of the most talented chefs in America as they attempted to create the best Thanksgiving-themed meals. He won the competition and received a prize of $25,000.

The Snack vs. Chef star appeared on the Jungle Jim’s International Market's podcast after winning Beat Bobby Flay, and during the podcast, Mark Borison and Gill spoke about the Food Network show. Mark asked the chef about his experience on the show, and he said:

"Beat Bobby Flay was definitely a whirlwind experience from the standpoint of I’ve never done a show like that before, which I feel like with a lot of the Food Network shows the formula is pretty cut and cut and paste."

Christian said that the fact that Bobby’s show was shot in front of a live audience rattled him and went on to explain the format of the show. He told the podcast host that since JB Smoove was their host, they had to create vegan dishes.

He added:

"Vegan plus 20 minutes plus bok choy like those three that was the ultimate trifecta of fudge, like in terms of not knowing exactly what I was gonna do until halfway through making it."

Gill has a lot of victories under his belt, which would definitely be an advantage during Snack vs. Chef. Tune in on November 30, to see what happens when the chefs compete in the snack-centric competition on Netflix.

