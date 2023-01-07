Who are Christopher Thielk and Nicole Lilienthal? Nashville residents are set to get hitched on Married at First Sight season 16

Christopher Thielk and Nicole Lilienthal will be part of the newly weds on the upcoming episode of Lifetime's Married at First Sight season 16.

Christopher, originally a resident of Chicago, has experience working as an area manager and a business consultant. New York-native Nicole works as a Senior Marketing advisor.

Meet Married at First Sight's Christopher Thielk and Nicole Lilienthal

Nicole Lilienthal

One day, the 30-year-old New Yorker decided she'd had enough of the toxic atmosphere and even more of the toxic dating scene, and, so she packed up and moved to Nashville for a change of scenery. She moved there four weeks before the devastating hurricane hit and six weeks before the coronavirus lockdowns began.

Nicole attended St. Francis Preparatory School in New York. Later, she earned her degree in public relations from Iona University. She began working as a Marketing Insights Manager for SELF Magazine in 2015.

According to Nicole's LinkedIn profile, she works at Compass as a Senior Marketing Advisor. She started working for the company after relocating to Nashville in 2021. She previously worked for Time Out Group as a senior marketing manager, and has also worked at Rodale Inc. and Kmart Corporation.

She never had the chance to meet anyone in Nashville due to the pandemic, but now she is prepared to start dating again and find lasting love on Married at First Sight.

Christopher Thielk

Christopher is a qualified area manager and business consultant with experience in the food industry. He is deeply committed to a number of causes, including animal welfare, human rights, education, health, and disaster and humanitarian relief.

He has a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management from Eastern Illinois University. The same university also awarded him a master's degree in sports administration.

Christopher and Nicole both have the same zodiac sign, Libra. (Image via Instagram/mafslifetime)

Currently, Christopher works for Amazon as a Senior Business Coach at DSP AMXL, before which he previously spent over 8 years working at Jimmy John's.

He was also a part of the Auditor's team at Costco Wholesale, where he was responsible for everything from vetting delivery drivers to reviewing daily and weekly paperwork. His first job, meanwhile, was with New Spectrum Decorators as a painter. He spent almost three years living with them.

Christopher Thielk and Nicole Lilienthal's first looks on Married at First Sight season 16

In a sneak peek posted on their Instagram account, viewers can tell how much the Libran adores going out to parties. Nicole let her hair down during her bachelorette party and danced on top of tables and even took body shots from a stripper.

Christopher Thielk, her prospective spouse, is shown discussing his desire to wed an unknown woman to his cast mates (in this case, Nicole). She, on the other hand, doesn't mind enjoying herself for one more night before getting married to the person the matchmakers have chosen for her.

He was heard telling his other cast members that the reason he is in this is because he has tried everything else and it has failed. He removed all of his dating apps after learning he had been selected for the Married at First Sight season 16, saying it felt nice.

He sounded quite committed to the concept of getting married. Meanwhile his friend was heard informing the camera that Chris is already in love with the stranger he is about to marry on Married at First Sight.

Married at First Sight features 10 people who have agreed to marry complete strangers. You can catch the next episode of the Married at First Sight on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, on Lifetime.

