Who is Cody Ring? Details about the Yellowstone superfan, explored

Actor Forrie J. Smith, who is known for his role as Lloyd in the Western drama series Yellowstone, recently paid tribute to a huge fan of the series, Cody Ring, who recently passed away. As the news broke out, Smith shared a video message on his Instagram handle, sending condolences to Ring’s family members. According to reports, Ring was a huge fan of the series, and she also helped to form a fan group called Yellowstone Addicts.

When a television series runs for such a long time, it has an impact on the viewers, with many becoming loyal fans, which turns into a dedicated fanbase, resembling a family. The Yellowstone series also has a family at the center of the storyline. Sadly, the fanbase of the series recently experienced a heartbreaking loss with the passing of Cody Ring.

Yellowstone Addicts, a fan group created by Cody Ring, now has over 170000 members

Codey Ring passed away on Sunday, December 10, 2023, as per reports. The details regarding her cause of death are yet to be made public. Gail Wheeler, Ring’s friend, broke the news of her passing on her social media handle. As per reports, she was struggling with health-related issues.

According to information about Cody Ring on her Facebook account, she worked in the Special Handling Air Cargo division at the United States Air Force from December 1984 to February 1992. Ring completed her education in emergency medical services at Blue Mountain Community College and graduated in 1993. She also studied at the Community College of the Air Force.

Ring was a huge fan of the Yellowstone series. She played a huge role in developing the fanbase of the series by helping to form a fan group called Yellowstone Addicts, where fans share their opinions regarding their favorite characters. As of now, the group has over 170,000 members, as per reports.

As the news of Cody Ring's passing was announced, actor Forrie J. Smith shared a message on his Instagram account and other social media handles. Smith paid a heartfelt tribute to Ring.

In his video message, Smith said:

“Hey, Y’all. The world lost a great soul last night (December 10), heaven gained an angel. We lost our good friend Cody Ring last night. Unfortunately, happens to a lot of veterans. Things that they had to endure over there they bring home with them and the government doesn’t get it taken care of.”

He further added:

“She was a great person and she was a big fan, big fan. She was the head of the Yellowstone Addicts group. 160,000 of them. Good job Cody and we’ll miss you sweetheart. Y’all say a prayer for all our veterans, they come home with things that don’t show up until years later.”

Yellowstone is a popular Western drama that premiered in June 2018. Taylor Sheridan and John Linson created the television show for Paramount Network. The Western drama stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Cole Hauser, Forrie J. Smith, Jefferson White, and many others.

As of now, a total of five seasons and 47 episodes of the Western drama have been aired. The fifth season is the final installment in the series and consists of two parts. The first part of season 5 was released in November 2022, and the second part will be released in November 2024.