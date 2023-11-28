At his best, defensive end Chandler Jones is one of the most feared tacklers in the National Football League. He is a two-time First Team All-Pro member with the Arizona Cardinals after tallying 17 sacks in 2017 and 19 in 2019.

Those are just two of the seven seasons wherein the former Syracuse standout had at least ten sacks. Unfortunately, the four-time Pro Bowler has been making headlines recently for the wrong reasons. This time, he had another Instagram Live video that had football fans reacting.

Chandler Jones’ rant alarms viewers

Jones posted a two-minute video on Instagram Live wherein he discussed several things. First, he admitted he was naked while wearing a beanie when he shot the clip. Second, he couldn’t understand why the Scottsdale, Arizona, police were allegedly forcing their way into his residence.

Chandler Jones also mentioned that he has been to jail twice and made two visits to a psych ward. He also said he bought his Las Vegas residence for $2.2 million and his Arizona mansion for $4.4 million. The incoherent and disturbing video had one football fan commenting:

“Walking around the crib butt a** naked only wearing a beanie, football will be banned once they study his brain.”

Another Twitter user posted:

“Yea my kids not playing football. F**k that”

Here are other reactions to Chandler Jones’ latest video.

As the last comment alluded, he is the younger brother of former NFL defensive tackle Arthur Jones. Their other brother, Jon Jones, is a mixed martial arts competitor and currently the Ultimate Fighting Championship Heavyweight Champion.

However, Jon has been through some controversies, including an arrest for domestic violence, a hit-and-run conviction, and failed drug tests before scheduled fights.

Chandler Jones’ fall from grace

Days before the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2023 season-opener against the Denver Broncos, Chandler Jones announced on Instagram that he wasn’t playing for the team anymore. The Raiders allegedly locked him out of their facility, leading him to work out at a local gym.

Jones also accused the Raiders management of allegedly sending a Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Crisis Response Team to his residence. He also accused the fire department of taking him to a hospital against his will, leading to a visit to a behavioral health center.

Jones was arrested on September 29 for violating a protection order. The Raiders released him the following day after placing him on the non-football illness list.

His ordeals are not over because he was arrested again in October for the same infraction. His arraignment for the first protection order violation is scheduled for December.