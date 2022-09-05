Who are the contestants participating in Snake in the Grass Episode 6? USA Network’s show schedule and more

Episode 6 of Snake in the Grass, releasing on Monday, September 5, will feature a new bunch of celebrities performing overwhelming adventurous tasks. In this episode, viewers will witness celebrity contestants like Piper 'Nai' Knight, Michael Steinbach, Chelsea Scott, and Brandon Horton undertake mind-bending challenges.

Snake in the Grass features celebrities in separate groups performing adventurous stunts. However, while they perform their tasks, one person in their group secretly has to ruin the group's performance. Also, the remaining celebrities will have to guess the 'snake' within their bunch.

The official synopsis of Snake in the Grass reads:

"In this survival of the sneakiest, the players will compete in a series of grueling and mind-twisting challenges, from retrieving game pieces suspended on high wires over a 500-foot canyon, to scaling the face of a cliff to solve puzzles. With each successfully completed challenge, the competitors win a clue that helps reveal the identity of the Snake.”

It further says,

“Not wanting their identity revealed, the Snake will do whatever it takes to prevent the players from winning the clues by sabotaging their journey any chance they get. After overnighting in the remote and rugged Central American jungle, the group will meet in ‘the Snake Pit’ where they must determine who they think the saboteur might be.”

Meet the celebrities appearing in Episode 6 of Snake in the Grass

1) Michael Steinbach

Contestant Michael Steinbach is a gamer by choice. He has been a long-time Dungeons and Dragons Player and Dungeon Master. Due to his interest in gaming, he has got the opportunity to play from coast to coast, sharing his passion for the game and storytelling.

Apart from gaming, he also leads the life of a construction manager, which makes him frequently travel around the country. His bio on his gaming website named 'Attackers of the Opportunity' reads:

"My DM philosophy is that the table should be having fun! Just saying 'No' when a player wants to try something is a sure way to kill the fun of everyone!"

2) Chelsea Scott

Contestant Chelsea Scott is a businesswoman who sells beauty and hair care products. She was 18 when she realized the potential of a business that sells beauty products in the market.

After some time, she also realized a void in the market for hair care solutions that could let women solve their trickiest hair issues and save those salon visits. With this in mind, she created unique, natural formulations, launched her business on HSN in 2002, and finally culminated in the launch of her brand Truhair in 2012.

3) Brandon Horton

Snake in the Grass contestant Brandon Horton wears many hats. He is an actor, entrepreneur, and strength and conditioning coach. He runs an online fitness coaching website called Kickoff, where he trains people aiming to get fit.

Horton has been a creative person from a very young age. When he grew up, he started taking acting and modeling very seriously. Some of the work that he has done includes Ellen's Game of Games season 2, episode 7, Revisiting The Heart, Dray in The Lyric, and Atlanta season 4.

4) Piper 'Nai' Knight

Nai is not a television personality. She was a part of the US Army from a very young age. Since she has been a part of the army, she has not been much active on social media. However, it seems that the Snake in the Grass contestant manages to shell out time for her friends and is very close to her service dog, Brutus.

Viewers can watch episode 6 of Snake in the Grass at 8 pm PT on USA Network.

Edited by Shreya Das