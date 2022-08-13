Who did Cosmic Love Season 1 elements end up with? Meet Noel, Connor, Maria and Phoebe’s star-aligned matches

Amazon Prime Video released a total of 10 episodes of Cosmic Love Season 1 on Friday, August 12. With a unique concept, the show invited four elements, aka lead participants, who came to find their respective life partners.

According to the format, the four lead contestants belong to four elements of the universe. Noel Allen was Water element with the sun sign Pisces, Phoebe Davis was Fire element with the sun sign Leo, Connor Shennan was Air element with the sun sign Gemini, and Maria Rodriguez was Earth element with the sun sign Capricorn.

Along with them, the show welcomed 16 singles, out of which some were set to be star-aligned matches for the four elements. Each element was matched with a different person four times, and then they had to eliminate one of the singles with whom the elements didn’t click. Towards the end, they ended up with the right match.

Who ended up with whom on Cosmic Love Season 1?

Noel, Connor, Maria and Phoebe went through a rollercoaster ride of emotions as they explored their options. While some of the singles handled things calmly, some made noise. Phoebe and Maria’s storylines were the most dramatic ones.

While Maria ended up with the one she wanted, Phoebe couldn’t commit to her star aligned match at the end.

Let’s take a look at the singles who were the elements’ final pick:

Noel Allen (Pisces) and Jazmin Potts (Gemini)

Noel, a personal trainer from Tampa, ended up with Orlando’s certified astrologer, Jazmin Potts. The two had hit it off instantly when they first met. Despite several distractions from Noel’s side, he eventually chose Jazmin as his soulmate. The two walked down the aisle in the last episode of Cosmic Love Season 1.

Maria Rodriguez (Capricorn) and Chris Ragusa (Leo)

Maria was initially attracted to Christopher Essex and wanted to be matched with him. But as the days passed by, she felt a stronger connection with Chris R. The two shared their first kiss and admitted that they had developed feelings for each other. They also went through conflict when Maria was matched by Christopher towards the end.

After a lot of drama and tears, the stars brought back Maria and Chris R. together. He proposed to her the same day she chose him over Christopher. The two got married in the end, in the presence of friends and family.

Connor Shennan (Gemini) and Yana Orlova (Aquarius)

From the start, Connor wanted to match with Yana. He describes himself as a reserved person who takes time to open up and be vulnerable to someone. He felt comfortable with Yana and they were also compatible with each other. However, he didn’t propose to her when his co-elements were popping the question.

After meeting the families and friends, Connor finally went down on one knee and asked Yana to marry him. The couple said “I Do” in the final episode of Cosmic Love Season 1.

Phoebe Davis (Leo) and Phillip Newhard (Capricorn)

Phoebe was the only element who had difficulty finding a life partner. She was attracted to Phillip, but had connected deeply with Darren Hopes. To her surprise, Darren fell in love with one of the singles, leaving Phoebe shocked and heartbroken.

Phoebe ended up with Phillip, who made a big gesture as he proposed to her. But she was not ready and rejected the proposal. She was the only element among the four in Cosmic Love who left the show early and didn’t find a partner.

Cosmic Love Season 1 featured Canadian-American actress Cree Summer as the voice of Astro Chamber and narrator of the show. Popularly known as The AstroTwins, the reality TV show included astrologers and acclaimed writers Tali and Ophira Edut.

Viewers can watch the dramatic dating series on Prime Video, where it is currently streaming.

