Who is Cow on The Masked Singer season 10? Details explored

The Masked Singer season 10 finale ended with a grand two-hour showdown that culminated in Cow lifting the trophy. As the hour dawned on Cow's unmasking, it was revealed that R&B singer, songwriter, and record producer Ne-Yo had donned the costume throughout The Masked Singer season 10 and had amazed judges and audiences alike.

Cow, Gazelle, Donut, and Sea Queen were the finalists for The Masked Singer season 10 and each of them competed to give their best. Gazelle and Sea Queen stood down following the first round of voting, which saw Cow and Donut advancing to the second round.

After the second and final round of voting was over, Cow emerged as the winner and his name was added to the list of winners on the show.

The Masked Singer season 10 has been hosted by Nick Cannon and presided over by panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke.

The season featured several memorable twists and turns and even included surprise appearances from Tom Sandoval, Demi Lovato, and John Oates. The judges and panelists have been unanimous in their assertion that this season boasted an immense assembly of talented singers.

Ne-Yo wins The Masked Singer Season 10

American singer-songwriter Ne-Yo lifted the trophy during the two-hour finale of The Masked Singer season 10. Although the show does not provide any specific cash prize, the winner gets a Golden Mask trophy, which is a trophy with a mask on it and the contestants are paid to make their appearance on the show.

Before the unmasking of Cow, the judges and panelists took turns guessing the frontrunner's real identity. Several names were pitched as Ken Jeong believed Usher to be the one, while Jenny went for Billy Porter.

Eventually, it turned out that Robin Thicke was the only one to correctly guess that it was Ne-Yo all along. Nicole Scherzinger further stated that Cow had her fooled throughout the show but before the last performance, she knew that it was Ne-Yo.

Ne-Yo then went on to explain the reason behind choosing the Cow as his disguise. He stated that the choice was justified as he wanted to throw his competitors off his scent. He further added that the costume was a tribute to his mother and the household women around whom he had the privilege of growing up.

Ne-Yo ultimately dedicated the trophy to his children.

Donut also unmasked on The Masked Singer season 10 finale

Donut emerged as the runner-up in the season 10 finale and was the first to be unmasked. Before his unmasking, the judges took a moment to present their final guesses about Donut's true identity. Nicole Scherzinger claimed it was Engelbert Humperdinck, while Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke believed Donut to be Tom Jones. Jenny McCarthy brought up John Schneider's name.

Jenny McCarthy was the only one to get the name right as Donut eventually turned out to be John Schneider of Dukes of Hazzard fame. John shared feeling emotionally overwhelmed, saying that after having lost his wife, being on the show meant a great deal to him, as he needed some joy in his life.

According to People, he stated:

"Becoming the Donut is what I needed to heal from my wife’s passing, I know that she’s getting a big kick out of me in this Donut costume because every Saturday morning, I would make the coffee and my wife would go out and get donuts."

The Masked Singer season 11 is expected to premiere sometime in March 2024.