Who created the viral Nathaniel B meme? Meaning of TikTok trend explained 

The world finally knows the meaning behind the viral TikTok phrase "Nathaniel B." The fictional name originated from a viral TikTok video that first made rounds on the app in 2020, before reappearing last month on social media.

The phrase was created by a TikTok creator named Prince Maj, and uploaded to the video sharing platform by his friend, @oscar_dozzz.

Netizens have continuously wondered about the significance and meaning behind the name. Their questions were finally answered as Prince addressed the context behind his viral rap lyrics.

"Nathaniel B" was created by TikTok creator and budding rapper Prince Maj

The popular video shows a crowd of young men, who look to be taking part in some kind of rap battle. A person in a neon orange t-shirt and yellow bandana says,

"You can’t handle me. Hold up, ain’t you Nathaniel B?”

The young rapper in the video is the one mentioned previously who goes by the name 'Prince Maj' and the others in the video look extremely impressed by his lyrics.

TikTok user @oscar_dozzz first posted the video on July 31st, 2020. It went viral and has since gained over 2.7 million views. The TikTok video has left people wondering what the name 'Nathaniel B' actually means, and how it managed to impress the crowd.

Since then, it has been reposted multiple times and transformed into a viral trend. People also added pictures of YouTuber Nathaniel Brady with the video because of the similarities in both names.

The phrase has also become a phrase used to address someone as uncool or boring. The hashtag for the phrase has over 247k views on it.

What is the meaning behind Nathaniel B?

Prince recently uploaded a video to his TikTok account, explaining the meaning behind the phrase. It turns out that his rival in the rap battle has a brother named Nathaniel, while the B is an abbreviation for 'brother.' So the phrase basically translates to 'Nathaniel's brother.'

The rapper also explained that when the viral video was shot, he was in his sophomore year and that his sports team had an off day. That's when some of his teammates decided to have a rap battle. Since Prince was already known as a rapper in school, he was ushered into the circle to go up against another popular student.

Though his opponent was a senior, Prince knew about his family and his siblings. So when it was his turn, he decided to mention the opponent's brother's name - Nathaniel. However, since the name didn't complete the rhyme, he added a B to it, which also meant 'brother.'

The explanation video has been viewed more than 630k times and has more than 113k likes.

In addition to explaining the meaning behind the phrase in the video, Prince also asked his followers to support him on his musical journey. The young TikToker has released music on all major streaming platforms and will be launching an EP this Friday, August 5.

He asked his fans to help him get the word out, telling them to spam #nathenialb in various comment sections to promote his upcoming music.

The rap artist has a fairly large audience on TikTok. His account @princemaj3 is followed by over 21k followers.

Readers can listen to his music on Apple Music and Spotify under the verified account 223 Jam, and SoundCloud users can find him under Prince Maj.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far