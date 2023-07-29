Who was Curtis Graves? RHOP star Gizelle Bryant’s father passes away at 84

A true icon of the Civil Rights Movement and father of Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) star Gizelle Bryant, Curtis Graves, passed away at the age of 84. His life's journey was an extraordinary testament to courage, activism, and the unbreakable bonds of family.

On Friday, July 28, 2023, the RHOP star announced the saddening news of her father, Curtis Graves, passing away on her Instagram page. She posted a picture of her father with her and her daughters with a caption that said,

"Thank you for being the best Dad that a little girl could ever want or need. I will miss you every day of my life."

RHOP star Gizelle Bryant’s father, Curtis Graves, was a Civil Rights Activist

Curtis Graves was a name synonym for change and progress. Born in a time of segregation and racial discrimination, he experienced firsthand the struggles faced by African Americans in the United States. But instead of succumbing to the oppressive circumstances, he chose to rise above and make a difference.

In 1967, Curtis Graves shattered barriers as he became the first black person to serve in the Texas House of Representatives since the Reconstruction era. His election to this esteemed position marked an important turning point in the fight for racial equality, and he used that platform to advocate for civil rights and justice.

Graves caught the attention of Martin Luther King Jr., the face of the Civil Rights Movement. They joined forces in order to fight against segregation, racial discrimination, and social injustice.

His roots can be traced back to New Orleans, where his father and uncle became the first African American owners of an ESSO gas station franchise in the state. His upbringing and experiences drove him to fight for justice and equality throughout his life.

Beyond his activism, Curtis Graves showcased his versatility and brilliance as an administrator during his 30-year tenure at the National Aeronautics and Space Association (NASA). At first, he worked at the NASA agency's Academic Affairs Division and later became its Director for Civil Affairs.

After retiring from NASA in 2003, Curtis Graves embraced his love for photography and transitioned it into a full-time career as a fine art photographer and a musician as well. Fans may also recognize him from his first appearance on Real Housewives of Potomac season 1. It was a small but impactful appearance as he got recognized in the Congressional Record for his "distinguished public service career."

In a 2020 conversation with Bravo, Gizelle spoke about her father's impressive legacy and the impact it has had on his family,

"My dad was very involved with the Civil Rights movement years ago in Houston. For my daughters, this is third generation. My dad was working 60 years ago and he worked with Martin Luther King. For me, my second job out of college was working for the national headquarters of the NAACP and now it's my daughters."

While Graves's cause of death was not disclosed in the post, Gizelle's daughter, Grace, also paid tribute to her late grandfather by sharing a throwback photo on her Instagram Story.