Who are Deb Chubb and Sydney Paight from Love Island USA? Duo open up about the status of their respective relationships

Love Island USA season 4 islanders Deborah Chubb and Sydney Paight have opened up about their relationship status and about what they took away from the show. The show’s reunion special aired at the beginning of September where the cast spilled the beans about what happened on the show.

As part of season 4 of the hit show, Chubb and Paight, along with the rest of the cast, shared a house with other single individuals and competed in challenges in hopes of finding love.

The show’s synopsis read:

"A group of single men and women live together in a beautiful location for a few weeks. Soon, they face various challenges as they try to find love and win the grand prize."

Chubb and Paight were among the finalists who found love on the show with Jesse Bray and Isaiah Campbell respectively. But for these couples, their love life isn’t after the show hasn’t been free of challenges either.

Love Island USA stars Deborah Chubb and Sydney Paight open up about their current relationship status

Deborah Chubb, the self-proclaimed Texas Barbie, is 26 years old and lives in California. The social media influencer shared in her Love Island bio that she previously had a habit of falling for men displaying massive red flags in their characters.

Before her appearance on the show, Chubb had been single for over five years. She went on to describe herself as the titular protagonist of Good Luck Chuck, since the last four men she dated ended up getting married after they broke up with her.

While she and her connection on the show, Jesse Bray, didn’t have the steadiest relationship and the latter chose to pursue over other women, the duo eventually found their way back to each other and are still together.

The Love Island USA star thought of the show as a relationship boot camp, saying that she went into the villa to learn to stand up for herself and be able to speak her mind.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, she said that while the distance has been less since her beau moved to California, he still lives an hour away from her house. Chubb added that while it’s hard to see each other all the time, they’re “doing good.” During her time on the show, she went on two dates, both with Jesse Bray.

22-year-old Syndey Paight went to Texas Tech University’s Rawls College of Business and is an operations manager from Houston. While her resume and job history can impress anyone, Love Island USA season 4’s former contestant’s dream job is to be a “trophy wife.”

In Love Island USA, she introduced herself as a “Paris Hilton-obsessed person.” She also stated that once while intoxicated, she got six stitches on her chin after falling over.

On the show, she found love with fellow contestant Isaiah Campbell and while the two didn’t have the smoothest journey, they are still together. The duo were the first runner-up of the show, behind Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi.

In a conversation with E! News, the Love Island USA star said that things with Isaiah Campell are “stronger than ever.” She told the publication on November 10, 2022 that they text all day and talk all the time even though the time difference makes it a little hard. She further stated that he’s been to Houston and that her mother really likes him.

"We FaceTime all the time too. He just texted me five minutes ago We’re still together, but it's hard with the time difference. He stays up so late though. When I go out, he stays up until five in the morning."

Sydney is currently living in Los Angeles and Love Island USA star Campbell plans to move closer to his girlfriend in future.

