Who did Deborah Williams call out on Instagram after shocking fight during RHOP season 8 filming? Details explored

The cast members of Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 8 have already begun making headlines even before the show even begins airing. A video recently went viral on social media that showed a few cast members getting into a physical and verbal feud. The cast of RHOP had recently gathered to celebrate Ashley Darby and Gizelle Bryant's new activewear line.

While the housewives got along well during the event, Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Deborah got into an argument. The argument only worsened when other housewives included themselves in the feud.

The video showed Candiace stopping a housewife throwing a drink at another. Meanwhile, Keiana was seen taking Candiace's side during the fight. Additionally, the housewives also exchanged some punches.

In light of this incident that occurred a few hours ago, Deborah Williams shared an Instagram story speaking about the altercation that took place.

“YOU left your nail in my REAL ponytail that you unsuccessfully could NOT rip out. Lmk if you'd like it back now let someone leak the "whole" video cuz that floor work sure was something wasn't it SPECIAL K,” she wrote in the Instagram story.

“Did you enjoy your ambulance ride (ouch)” Deborah's story continued.

During the feud, Keiana Stewart was hospitalized according to Page Six's source report. The report also noted that it is not confirmed whether this brawl will be featured in season 8 of RHOP since filming for the day had already been completed. By the looks of it, it was Keiana Stewart who was being called out on Instagram by her co-star.

A disagreement between RHOP star Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Deborah

The feud between the two stars allegedly stemmed from Deborah's accusation against Candiance's husband Chris Bassett in RHOP season 7. As part of a season 7 episode that aired on January 1, 2023, Deborah shared a story about Candiace's husband flirting with her when they were at Karen Huger's spring fling.

Queens of Bravo @queensofbravo The moment the fight broke out on #RHOP , but according to @tmz, the cameras were down for the night so this was *not* filmed!

This accusation continued through season 7 of the show, RHOP, and many arguments took place between the housewives. In addition to displaying some footage, the show also debunked all the rumors made by Deborah. Later, Chris was seen thanking the production on social media.

“I would just like to again, thank #rhop production and the team in the editing room for continuing to show the LIES these women continue to tell about me,” Chris said.

Even though Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Deborah were fighting verbally in the recent feud, the source report by TV Deets mentions that Keiana Stewart was the one who initiated the physical fight. The fight continued when Deborah refused to restrain herself.

As filming for season 8 of the show began back in April 2023, there hasn't been a confirmed release date. This season will feature Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Mia Thornton, Nneka Ihim, Keiana Stewart, and Wendy Osefo. Robyn Dixon will also probably speak about her husband's affair in the upcoming season.

In the Reasonably Shady podcast in January 2023, it was revealed that Robyn knew about the affair before the filming of season 7 began, but chose not to disclose it. Wendy Osefo then shared her thoughts on the situation in an interview with Insider. She said that the "whole point" of the show was for them to live their real lives in front of the camera.

"And when you see a cast member who willingly withholds information, they're not living their real life," she added.

Fans can watch all episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 on Bravo.