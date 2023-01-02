Who is Debra Ferullo? Drew Barrymore is set to surprise her makeup artist with home makeover on Celebrity IOU

Celebrity IOU gives celebrities an opportunity to give back to those who have supported them throughout their journey and have been either someone they can rely on, a trusted advisor, or simply a friend that has lent them a shoulder over the years. The show provides them an opportunity to surprise one loved one with an over-the-top renovation.

Drew Barrymore is scheduled to make an appearance on the upcoming edition of the HGTV program as she surprises her close friend and makeup artist Debra Ferullo.

Celebrity IOU season 5 episode 8 featuring the Charlie’s Angel actress is set to air on Monday, January 2, at 9 pm ET on HGTV.

Drew Barrymore set to surprise Debra Ferullo in the upcoming episode of Celebrity IOU

In episode 8 of Celebrity IOU, titled, Drew Barrymore's Spectacular Reno Surprise, the actress recruits the Scott Brothers’ to help give her best friend of 20 years, Debra, who also happens to be her makeup artist, the biggest surprise ever.

Barrymore recalled during the episode that Debra is her ride-or-die and sees her more as a sister than a friend. They are both single moms and have supported each other through unimaginable times.

She added:

"She was there for me when I was going through a divorce."

The actress wants to surprise her best friend on Celebrity IOU with a modern kitchen including a “sleek island” and storage space. A luxurious dining area for entertaining guests and a sizable outside deck with chairs are also included in the restoration plans.

Drew Barrymore provided the Property Brothers actors a brief history of the property before requesting her closest friend for permission to restore her home.

She said:

"This house is something that she really fought for. It was a consistency that she really wanted to keep for her and Mikey, her son, but this house has not been loved on and worked on."

In the promo clip, the talk show host tells her best friend that she knows how much the house means to her and her son and tells her that she knows that she hasn’t been able to work on. She then proceeds to ask Debra if they can come and improve the house that she has “earned and fought for” with all her heart.

The twin renovation experts pointed out that the request was a lot like a marriage proposal and implied that Drew should be on one knee. The actress gets on one knee and is joined by the brothers as they ask for permission to renovate her house as part of Celebrity IOU.

Debrea said:

"Oh my god, I would love it. I would be honored. I would be so honored."

Meet Debra Ferullo

Debra Ferullo is a makeup artist with Tracey Mattingly Agency and has worked with numerous A-listers over the years. In 2020, she spoke to DayDreamers Wanted about her beauty regime and said that while she was in her 20s and 30s, she wore makeup every day, even when she didn’t need it. However, in her 40s, she only wears it when she’s working.

She added:

"I will add a little concealer where needed, two coats of mascara and a lip moisturizer....no color. However, I am all about skin care and sunblock."

One of her biggest clients is her best friend of 20 years, Drew Barrymore, but along with that, the Celebrity IOU star has worked with celebrities such as Neil Patrik Harris, Ellen Page, Emily Blunt, Ashley Tisdale, and many more.

Tune in to HGTV on Monday, January 2 to watch what happens when Drew Barrymore surprises her best friend with a dream renovation. The episode will also be available to stream on Discovery+.

Poll : 0 votes