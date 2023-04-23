Who are Denese and Mike Butler? Meet the Fix My Frankenhouse hosts

Fix My Frankenhouse, HGTV’s latest home renovation show will premiere on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 9 pm ET. In the upcoming series, married couple and home renovation experts Denese and Mike Butler will take on old historic homes as they aim to improve their aesthetics. They will also try to improve the functionality of the houses as per the desires of the current homeowners.

HGTV’s press release states:

"After uncovering major issues caused by wonky layouts, misplaced staircases and maze-like hallways, Mike will employ his construction know-how to create a functional flow, while Denese will capture their clients' style with custom finishes."

It continues to say that by blending elements of the charm of older homes with modern design, Denese and Mike will create stunning spaces for homeowners.

As mentioned earlier, Fix My Frankenhouse will air on Sunday, at 9 pm ET on HGTV.

Meet Denese and Mike Butler ahead of their appearance on Fix My Frankenhouse

In HGTV’s upcoming renovation series, Denese and Mike Butler will take on historic homes and renovate them. The couple will renovate the houses in a way that maintains their rustic charm while also incorporating modern elements into the interiors.

The first house the couple ever renovated was their own home when they lived in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Denese stated that she has a background in fashion. However, interior design wasn’t something that she had her eyes on, and she just fell into it. She added that they would have friends over and they would appreciate their house and from there on it snowballed into a "cool business opportunity."

The Fix My Frankenhouse hosts moved to Boston in 2019 which is where they started renovating “frankenhouses.” Mike Butler described a frankenhouse as a “hodgepodge house” that doesn’t have flow.

He added that a frankenhouse could have ten different types of flooring on one level or bad sightlines. He said that the layout and features don’t make sense or lend themselves to modern-day living.

During the renovation show, viewers will see Mike act as the construction expert while Denese serves as the interior designer. The designer further stated that she doesn’t have a particular style and that every house on Fix My Frankenhouse “has a completely different feel.”

She added that she takes what she knows about the homeowners and blends it with modern elements. She noted that people might see the outside of the house but it would look completely different when they went inside.

Mike stated in the HGTV show's press release that over time, different owners can make changes to a home. He noted that this was what eventually turned it into a frankenhouse. He added that solving problems for families living in these types of homes is his favorite part of the job. To fix houses, he likes to shake up the floor plans and build new layouts that actually function.

Denese stated that once the Fix My Frankenhouse hosts have an updated layout in place, she restores the flow to the home with a cohesive modern design. She added that sometimes their clients don’t know what they want and it’s part of her job to help them navigate through the design process.

She added that she and Mike create new identities for the homes and show owners that the home of their dreams was there all along.

Tune in on Sunday, April 23, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Fix My Frankenhouse season 1 on HGTV.

