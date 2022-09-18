Who is Dennis Prager? Conservative radio talk show host slammed for attacking 5th graders in bizarre rant 

Conservative radio host Dennis Prager recently came under fire for attacking fifth grade students in a bizarre rant condemning a positive school sign. During an episode of his recent radio broadcast, Prager read a sign that said:

“The world is better because you are in it.”

The host immediately called the message “stupid” and dismissed the idea that fifth graders can make the world better:

“What a stupid message. Plus it's not true. What has any 5th grader done to have made the world better because he or she is in it?”

Jason Campbell @JasonSCampbell Dennis Prager complains about a school sign reading 'The world is better because you are in it': "What a stupid message. Plus it's not true. What has any 5th grader done to have made the world better because he or she is in it?"

Dennis Prager is a conservative radio talk show host, bestselling author, speaker and thinker. He is best known for his nationally syndicated radio program, The Dennis Prager Show.

A clip showing Prager’s recent comments surfaced on social media. As the video went viral online, several people slammed the radio host for his criticism against 5th grade school children.

"This is a profoundly stupid comment": Twitter calls out Dennis Prager for his comments on 5th graders

Radio host and speaker Dennis Prager recently landed in hot waters for criticizing a positive school sign and saying 5th graders are incapable of changing the world.

As the video of his remarks went viral online, several social media users took to Twitter to call out the media personality for his comments:

Jeff Greenfield @greenfield64 @JasonSCampbell Maybe talk to their parents..or a friend…this is a profoundly stupid comment. @JasonSCampbell Maybe talk to their parents..or a friend…this is a profoundly stupid comment.

Bekah Congdon @LibertyBeks We tell children "the world is better because you're in it" in part so they don't grow up to be like Dennis Prager. We tell children "the world is better because you're in it" in part so they don't grow up to be like Dennis Prager.

Cenk Uygur @cenkuygur Jason Campbell @JasonSCampbell Dennis Prager complains about a school sign reading 'The world is better because you are in it': "What a stupid message. Plus it's not true. What has any 5th grader done to have made the world better because he or she is in it?" Dennis Prager accidentally telling on himself. Listen to what he says about his dad at the end. My takeaway: Please love your children, otherwise they might turn out to be conservatives.

Lincoln Watchman👀🇺🇸 @LincolnWatchman



So, now he’s preaching that children aren’t special & make no difference in the world.



Lincoln Watchman👀🇺🇸 @LincolnWatchman

Apparently Dennis Prager's father thought he was worthless & didn't make the lives of those around him better when he was a kid.

So, now he's preaching that children aren't special & make no difference in the world.

This guy is simply an empty vessel. Soulless.

Howard Wall @HJWallEcon



Howard Wall @HJWallEcon

Dennis Prager: Young children ae worthless and provide no benefit to others.

Was he always such garbage, or is this a recent shift?

Gnome @YtGnome Everything Dennis Prager has ever said in his entire life sounds like something that would come from a comically over the top villain from a children's cartoon

JenX 🌻 @JCooper459 Dennis Prager came from a generation that needed commercials to tell them not to belittle their children and to ask at 10 pm, “Do you know where your kids are?” Dennis Prager came from a generation that needed commercials to tell them not to belittle their children and to ask at 10 pm, “Do you know where your kids are?”

megan 🏳️‍🌈♿️🏔 @meganstoutwa Children make my world a better place every day. Just this morning, a child helped me load my groceries into my car without being asked. Dennis Prager doesn't know the joy of being loved by a child.

Jacob's Ladder Graveison @JacobDavison_ Dennis Prager: hater of children

Naz @SardonicPill



I was going to ask who hurt you, but then you revealed the thing about your dad. Imagine having a problem with being kind to children - how very pro life of you. @DennisPrager I was going to ask who hurt you, but then you revealed the thing about your dad. Imagine having a problem with being kind to children - how very pro life of you. @DennisPragerI was going to ask who hurt you, but then you revealed the thing about your dad. https://t.co/Yt9SIJ6ZGe

Brian Shivers @BriShiv

I guarantee their lives and world are better because their fifth grader is in it.

Brian Shivers @BriShiv

Ask their loving parents, Dennis.

I guarantee their lives and world are better because their fifth grader is in it.

Being in this world is enough. No one produces, achieves, or accomplishes their way to worthiness. We are born with it.

As criticism continues to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Prager will address the situation and discuss his stance in the days to come.

Everything to know about Dennis Prager

Dennis Prager was born to Max and Hilda Prager on August 2, 1948, in New York. He reportedly grew up in a modern orthodox Jewish household and attended the Yeshiva of Flatbush Jewish day school.

Dennis Prager is a conservative radio talk show host and bestselling author (Image via Getty Images)

Following his graduation, he enrolled in Brooklyn College and earned a degree in in History and Middle Eastern Studies. Prager studied a few courses at the Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs and at the University of Leeds but eventually decided to discontinue higher studies.

He also earned an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Pepperdine University. Prager began his professional life when he was hired to travel to the Soviet Union to interview Soviet Jews in 1969 while he was studying in England.

Following his return, he was recruited by the Student Struggle for Soviet Jewry group and soon became the spokesperson for the team. Prager was also appointed as the director of the Brandeis-Bardin Institute in 1976.

In 1982, the Brooklyn native bagged the opportunity to host a Sunday night religious talk show titled Religion on the Line at Los Angeles’ commercial radio station KABC.

He also began writing a quarterly journal, Ultimate Issues, in 1985, which was eventually developed into a bi-weekly journal, The Prager Perspective, in 1995. That apart, he taught the Bible at the University of Judaism and spoke to Jewish communities across the world nearly 50 times a year.

The media personality also had a prominent career as an author. He wrote his first book, The Nine Questions People Ask about Judaism, along with Joseph Telushkin, and published it in 1975. He continued to author several books over the years and delivered notable works like 1996’s Think a Second Time.

In addition to his nine published books, Dennis Prager’s writing has also been featured in The Wall Street Journal, the Los Angeles Times and Commentary. His columns are mostly managed by Creators Syndicate and appear on websites like National Review Online and Jewish World Review, among others.

Prager also writes a bi-weekly column for The Jewish Journal of Greater Los Angeles.

As per his official website, the radio show host has conducted several symphony orchestras, including in prestigious venues like the Walt Disney Concert Hall.

The media personality also launched a website called PragerU along with his producer Allen Estrin. The site creates five-minute-long videos from a conservative point-of-view on political, economic and sociological topics.

Throughout his career, Prager has won several accolades like the American Jewish Press Association's Excellence in Commentary Award and the Amy Foundation First Prize for his columns in Moment Magazine.

On the personal front, Dennis Prager was previously married to nurse Janice Adelstein between 1981 and 1986. The couple also had a son together.

He tied the knot for the second time with Francine Stone in 1988 but parted ways in 2005. He is currently married to Susan Reed.

