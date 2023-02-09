Entrepreneur Dhar Mann and his production have recently come under fire after actors working under his studio protested against underpayment. Mann currently lives with his wife, Laura G, and their two daughters, Ella and Myla.

After several actors at Dhar Mann’s production, including Charles Laughlin, Collin A Barden, Mair Mulroney, and Vinn Sander, among others, began a protest against the CEO, the company took to Instagram to address the issue.

Collin claimed in a TikTok video that none of the actors at the studio can pay rent, hinting at a minimal salary. However, Mann’s studio addressed the claim and said:

“We believe we pay our Actors competitively compared to our peers. Our rates for Actors vary: Extras receive $18/hour and Speaking Role Actors receive $33-44/hour. We are proud to have given Thousands of Actors job opportunities and last year alone paid Millions of Dollars in Actor compensation.”

They claimed to mention the pay rate and the length of production per project in the offer letters so that the actors can decide whether to accept or reject the offer. Moreover, Dhar Mann’s studio said they always pay the actors within 72 hours of the production wrapping.

Collin Barden, along with a few others, also claimed that the production fires actors if they speak against the work environment there. However, the studio denied that claim as well. They said they occasionally stop working with actors if there are conduct complaints from minor actors' parents, fellow actors, and crew members, or if an actor displays unprofessionalism on or off-set.

Dhar Mann's studio further claimed to take complaints seriously to ensure that everyone who works with them gets the best work experience possible.

Laura G reportedly met Dhar Mann while collaborating with him for his cosmetic brand LiveGlam

Although not much is known about Mann’s wife, the couple reportedly met in 2018, when the former began his cosmetics brand LiveGlam at his studio apartment in California’s Hollywood. Back then, Mann was collaborating with popular makeup influencers live on Instagram to hold online makeup classes.

One of the influencers was taking a bridal makeup class where they asked Laura to be the model. After the class, Mann, along with the makeup influencer, a few friends, and Laura went out to celebrate LiveGlam’s success.

However, Laura was still in her bridal attire, along with the veil and makeup. Mann was in a white button-up shirt, which made other people around them think that he and Laura had just gotten married.

Mann and Laura G’s friendship eventually blossomed from there into a relationship. They also became business partners as the latter took on the role of Creative Director and Co-owner at LiveGlam.

Later, in September 2019, Mann and Laura became engaged to be married. The two traveled a lot. After welcoming their firstborn, Ella Rose, in May 2020, the couple was blessed with another daughter, Myla Sky, in June 2021.

