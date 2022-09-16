Who is Dominique Boxley? Anthony Fantano divorce claim explored as Drake leaked DMs drama takes over Twitter 

Drake and music critic Anthony Fantano got into an internet feud after the latter released messages that the former had allegedly sent to him. However, the Hotline Bling rapper has publicly revealed that the direct messages shown in Fantano’s recent messages were fake. Meanwhile, Fantano struggles with his alleged divorce coming to light.

Anthony Fantano, also known as theneedledrop online, has accumulated over 2.63 million subscribers under his YouTube channel. The New York Times has also called him “the only music critic who matters” for millennial music lovers.

He recently released a video titled - Drake Slid Into My Dms. In the same, the YouTuber revealed that the Falling Back singer found his way into Fantano’s Instagram messages. In the screenshots shown in the video, Drake allegedly said,

“Anthony! It’s Drizzy.”

The rapper continued,

“I know we don’t see eye-to-eye about music and that you are not the biggest fan of most of my albums.”

Drake went on to allegedly message Anthony Fantano by saying that he hopes the latter likes his next album. In the next shocking message, Drake sent the music critic a vegan cookie recipe.

Just a few hours after the video’s release, Drake took to his Instagram stories in an attempt to show that he did not text Anthony Fantano the aforementioned statements. The rapper went on to ruthlessly troll the critic’s music rating system by saying,

“Your existence is a light 1. And the 1 is cause you are alive. And cause you somehow wifed a black girl.”

In his final DM, Drake then said:

“I’m feeling a light to decent 1 on your existence.”

Kurrco @Kurrco



“Your existence is a light 1” Drake responds to Anthony Fantano and exposes the REAL DMs he sent Anthony“Your existence is a light 1” Drake responds to Anthony Fantano and exposes the REAL DMs he sent Anthony 😳“Your existence is a light 1” https://t.co/RKyzOS5esS

Who is Anthony Fantano’s wife, Dominique Boxley?

Although Drake referred to Fantano’s wife in his Instagram story, it seems like the YouTuber is in the middle of a divorce from the “black girl” Drake was talking about.

According to Tuko, Dominique Boxley is an actress and screenwriter.

Anthony Fantano and Dominique Boxley (Image via fantano/YouTube)

Although Fantano is arguably one of the most popular voices when it comes to music criticism, it seems like the internet personality prefers to keep his personal life behind private doors. However, he revealed in an earlier video that he met Boxley in the early 2000s and went on to bond over their love for music. The two ended up taking their first vacation to Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The couple tied the knot in the mid-2010s. Following their relationship coming to light, Boxley began appearing in Fantano’s videos. The wife made her YouTube debut on Valentine's Day in 2011. The couple discussed 10 different romantic songs. Since then, Boxley has appeared in a few videos. However, not in many videos, as Fantano seemingly preferred to keep his private life behind closed doors.

Speculation of their divorce eventually began brewing as Fantano stopped mentioning and including his wife, Boxley, in his videos. The couple later came forward in a YouTube video released in 2018 and debunked the rumours.

Speaking about their private relationship, the music critic revealed:

“We've just been relationship wise just kind of under the radar because our privacy is important but you know my online show is about my opinions on music it’s not how my marriage.”

Everything to know about Anthony Fantano and Dominique Boxley’s recent divorce rumours

Although Fantano denied the divorce claims in the past, it seems like the rumors are true. An image of his alleged divorce paper was leaked online recently. Twitter user @wholelottanews claimed that the divorce papers were leaked following his “ratings given to Ken Carson & Destroy Lonely’s albums.”

Whole Lotta News 🦇𖤐 @wholelottanews Anthony Fantano’s divorce papers leak in response to the ratings given to Ken Carson & Destroy Lonely’s albums: Anthony Fantano’s divorce papers leak in response to the ratings given to Ken Carson & Destroy Lonely’s albums: https://t.co/FnqkV9paOA

The leaked papers are gaining massive traction online in light of Fantano’s internet feud with Drake. The YouTuber had not responded to the same at the time of writing this article.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far