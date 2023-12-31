Who is Dr Alistair Garner? All you need to know about Emily Atack’s boyfriend as The Inbetweeners star announces pregnancy

Emily Atack and her boyfriend Dr Alistair Garner have reportedly begun preparing to welcome their first child. The news comes almost a week after the comedian decided to take a break from social media. Garner is a materials scientist and electron microscopist, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Emily recently shared a black-and-white picture on Instagram, where she could be seen lying on a bed, with her hand resting on her baby bump. She started by revealing that she was pregnant and continued:

"I've never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me. Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting – a bit like when you've just stepped off of the Oblivion at Alton Towers on a hangover."

Emily Atack continued by writing that she understood a lot of things about her body on this journey and that she was planning to return home as soon as possible.

"We can already sense the baby is reclined on a mattress of peanut butter and jam sandwiches in there, demanding more chocolate buttons. I'm so happy to be writing all of this to you all. You've always stuck by me through the years, do stick around to watch me enter my mum era."

Emily has been appearing on The Emily Attack Show since 2020 and various other TV shows. She will portray the role of Sarah Stratton in the upcoming series Rivals, which is releasing on Disney+ in 2024.

Dr Alistair Garner served in multiple positions at The University of Manchester

Emily Atack has been in the headlines after the news of her romance with Dr Alistair Garner went viral. Garner's LinkedIn profile states that he first joined Keele University, where he completed his B.Sc. He then pursued his M.Sc. in Nuclear Science and Technology from The University of Manchester.

Atack enrolled at The University of Sheffield in 2010 and acquired a diploma in professional development. He returned to The University of Manchester, where he obtained his Ph.D in Materials Science.

Dr Alistair Garner also started his career at The University of Manchester as an Outreach Volunteer in 2012. He continued serving various other positions at the university over the years, such as Demonstrator, Ph.D. Researcher, Post Doctoral Research Associate, Assistant Lecturer, and Senior Airbus Research Associate.

In 2021, he exited the university and reportedly joined a company called Jacobs in Warrington, U.K. He initially served as a Professional Consultant and was later promoted to Senior Consultant and Technical Lead for Core Materials last year.

Emily Atack and Dr. Alistair Garner had reportedly been secretly dating for sometime

According to Daily Mail, Emily Atack's representative once confirmed that she and Dr Alistair Garner were romantically linked. Emily has reportedly preferred to keep the details of her relationship private for now, and they have been spotted walking together once in London, as per Metro.

A close friend of Emily addressed her recent pregnancy by saying that she is happy to reveal it to her family members, and continued:

"It's the perfect end to her year and she feels over the moon. Emily is more than ready to be a mum and it is something she has dreamed of her whole life."

Nottingham Post states that Emily's name has been linked to various people in the past, such as Liam McGough, Giovanni Pernice, Jude Taylor, Harry Styles, Joe Caro, Charlie Edwards, Rob Jowers, and more.