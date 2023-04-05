Who is Dr. Fenwa F. Milhouse? Meet the urologist from Doctor Down Below on TLC

Doctor Down Below, TLC’s upcoming reality show is set to take doctor-patient relationships to a whole other level. The upcoming show will feature urologist, Dr. Fenwa. F. Milhouse to provide insights into the field of urology.

The doctor recently appeared on the Ask Dr. Renee Show where she said that viewers can expect unusual problems. She added that the problems that will be showcased will be “related to down there” area and “genital-related.”

She added that viewers can expect to see heartwarming and real-life stories of lives that were impacted by "something down there."

The season premiere of Doctor Down Below will air on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 10 pm ET on TLC.

Doctor Down Below's Dr. Fenwa F. Milhouse is a urologist who is associated with multiple hospitals

Doctor Down Below, TLC’s upcoming reality medical series focuses on the field of urology. Set to star in the upcoming series is Dr. Fenwa F. Milhouse, who is a graduate of The University of Texas, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Biology.

She then attended The University of Texas Medical School in Houston where she got her MD in Medicine. Following this, she did her Urology Residency Program at the University of Chicago in 2014.

The urologist from Chicago is associated with multiple hospitals in Illinois. This includes the Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and McGovern Medical School at UTHealth.

The Doctor Down Below star previously worked with Metro Urology as a Clinical Fellow from 2014 to 2023 and as a Urologist at Dupage Medical Group from 2015 for 7 years. She has also been a physician at the University of Chicago Medical Center since 2008 and has worked there for over 14 years.

In January 2023, she started her practice, Down There Urology. She is a physician, chief executive officer, and director of Women’s Health and Cosmetic Services at the same.

The Doctor Down Below star was born in Nigeria and moved to America when she was two years old. Her mother was a nurse while her father had a Ph.D. in geology. Her father always told her that BA means “begin again” and MA means “more ahead.”

While in conversation with The Brilliant in March 2023, the doctor said that her father encouraged her and her brother to strive for the highest level of educational attainment that they wanted.

Dr. Fenwa added that her parents told her that she could do whatever she wanted. However, she said that the "world teaches you something else." Dr. Milhouse said that the world didn't teach black girls and boys that they could be professional experts.

The upcoming Doctor Down Below cast member is also a social media influencer. She often takes to her platform to spread awareness about her field along with other health-related issues.

Dr. Fenwa told The Brilliant that she started her social media account as a duty to the larger community that doesn't see itself as having this potential.

She added that since she experienced a life-changing moment of representation during her time in college, as she watched a black woman speak at a urology convention. Dr. Milhouse said that she wanted others to have it as well.

She noted that she wanted to be the person to create a representation moment for others who had felt like outsiders and who felt "like they don’t fit the mould."

Doctor Down Below is set to premiere on TLC on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

