Who is Dr Kwane Stewart? All about the street vet named as CNN Hero of the Year 2023

Dr. Kwane Stewart, also known as “The Street Vet” has been named CNN Hero of the Year 2023. Stewart treats the pets of homeless people in California free of cost. The 49-year-old veterinarian drives around CA to provide these pets with vaccinations, flea treatments, and more.

Before becoming the street vet, Stewart owned an animal hospital and was the county veterinarian for Modesto’s Stanislaus in California. But after the U.S. was hit with a financial crisis in 2008, Stewart wanted to do more. He told CNN:

“That was the moment for me career-wise that was enlightening. Up until then, I'd been practicing high-end medicine for clients who could pay for everything. But suddenly I was thrown into this economic war and people couldn't even afford to help their pets.”

With the rise in population, the number of street pets also grew. In 2011, Stewart set up a place to give away free food to the homeless and also offered check-ups to any pets that the people brought in. Soon, people in large numbers began to gather there waiting for their pets’ treatment.

Kwane Stewart has treated illnesses like allergies, bad teeth, infections of the skin and ear, and arthritis. He pays for these treatments out of his pocket. In case of more severe conditions requiring surgery or further medical care at a hospital, Stewart raises the money through GoFundMe.

Kwane Stewart's journey as a veterinarian and his endeavors for homeless pets

Kwane Stewart graduated with a Veterinary program at Colorado State University. He has been a practicing vet since 2002 and has worked in almost every category of the profession to hone his clinical skills.

Starting the journey as an associate clinician in San Diego, Stewart quickly climbed the ranks from there. In September 2002 he took up the role of the Chief Medical Officer at Vetco Hospitals Inc. He later became a County Veterinarian for the Stanislaus Animal Service Agency.

Under Dr. Stewart’s clinical expertise, the euthanasia rates for animals in the U.S. significantly reduced. His most recent designations were Chief Veterinary Officer at American Humane and Chief Medical Officer at Papaya Pet Care.

Dr. Kwane Stewart has authored a book called "What It Takes to Save a Life: A Veterinarian's Quest for Healing and Hope", published in May 2023. He also runs a non-profit public charity "Project Street Vet" which provides free veterinary treatment, care, and support to homeless people's pets. They document all of it in videos and share them on social media.

Stewart was declared the 2023 CNN Hero of the Year on December 10 at the 17th Annual CNN Heroes event that took place at New York City’s American Museum of Natural History. The top 10 individuals on CNN Hero’s nominations were awarded $10,000 each.

Kwane Stewart, as the 2023 Hero, received an additional $100,000 prize money that would grant him to continue his work. While accepting his award, Stewart announced he would share the money among the other nominees equally. He said:

“An act of kindness can change your day. An act or gesture of kindness can change someone’s life.”

He also shared his wish to be a veterinarian all his life, ever since he was a child. Kwane Stewart said he feels lucky to be able to do what he does. He has cared for nearly 400 animals since 2011.