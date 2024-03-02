Who is Eligio Bishop aka Natureboy and what did he do? Charges explored as cult leader is sentenced by jury

Carbon Nation’s leader Eligio Bishop, also known as Natureboy was sentenced to life without parole without an additional 10 years on Friday. The 40-year-old was found guilty of r*pe and other charges. The trial took place in DeKalb County Superior Court, Georgia.

Eligio was arrested in April 2022, after which he was indicted on five charges by a grand jury in July of that year. The group Carbon Nation was characterized by authorities as a s*x cult. A former group member who identified as Eligio’s girlfriend alleged he r*ped her and posted the footage online as revenge p*rn when she tried to escape.

Natureboy was indicted and found guilty on the following charges — one count of r*pe, two counts of false imprisonment, and three, four, and five consecutive counts of prohibition on nude or s*xually explicit electronic transmissions.

Natureboy's victim discovered private videos of her with the leader posted online

During a court hearing in May 2022, Monica Panosian, a DeKalb County Police Detective testified that the victim made the report to investigators on March 30. She revealed she had recently left Carbon Nation, after which Natureboy posted several videos of their private moments on Twitter.

The woman who was referred to as AV by FOX 5 Atlanta, further told police that Eligio instructed other women in the group to physically assault her only because she made a face at the leader.

When AV told Eligio she wanted to leave, he initially told her to pack her things. However, as she was waiting for a ride, Eligio asked her to bid him goodbye. Detective Monica Panosian continued in her testimony:

“He began to tell her how she was his b**** and that she was no longer allowed to leave. She stated she began to essentially beg him to leave and began to cry. She stated Mr. Bishop then began to attempt to have sex with her. She told him no and he continued.”

The victim reportedly snuck out in the morning and later changed her contact details to cut all ties with the cult. However, she discovered the videos online three days after her departure.

Fridya's trial and former cult members' testimony

The trial provided a closer look at the Carbon Nation’s operations and how Eligio and his followers promoted their holistic teachings and lifestyle through social media. Several former cult members testified at the leader’s sentencing. Some broke down in tears while recounting how they were affected by Eligio’s actions. One woman said:

“He said my soul belonged to him and there was absolutely no saying no to him.”

Another woman testified:

“You were our guy, but now you’re a prisoner like you imprisoned us.”

As prosecutors asked the judge for Natureboy’s maximum sentence, the defense argued he should receive life with parole, considering his bad childhood. Stacey Hydrick, Georgia’s DeKalb County Superior Court Judge said:

“I would have been inclined to exercise some discretion if Mr. Bishop showed any remorse, guilt, or regret throughout this process. And I saw nothing during the trial, but him laughing, cutting it up, and looking shocked and surprised at all of the testimony. Mr. Bishop, you are a master manipulator and probably the classic definition of a narcissist that I have ever seen.”

Judge Hydrick also chastised him for taking advantage of the group members who were only seeking some guidance. She held Natureboy accountable for causing the victims irreparable harm. Stacey Hydrick hoped the victims find some peace nonetheless as Natureboy is sentenced.

In addition to his sentence, Eligio was forbidden by the Judge to have any direct or indirect contact with his victims. The warning included posting anything about them on the internet. Eligio can file a motion within 30 days if he wants a new trial.