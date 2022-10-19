Who was eliminated on Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) Season 31 Episode 6? Theme, perfect scores and more explored

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) Season 31 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Disney+. This week, the reality dance competition featured a two-night episode where the contestant-choreographer pairs danced to classic DWTS themed formats. Tonight’s theme was Prom Night, for which the cast pulled out their absolute best performances.

While some contestant-dancer pairs received perfect scores, Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach failed to impress the judges and were thus eliminated from the competition. Only 10 couples now remain on the show and will have to put their best foot forward to keep themselves safe.

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Tyra Banks, DWTS has been extremely popular amongst viewers. Fans have already established their favorite contestants and can be seen rooting for them to win on social media platforms. The judging panel for the year includes Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach are eliminated from DWTS

Joseph and Daniella danced Cha cha to Shut Up and Dance by WALK THE MOON. While the judges were impressed by the performance, they also had some feedback to give. Len said that the duo were terrific and had good foot placements. Derek stated that Joseph needed to work on his legs as they weren't consistent.

Although Bruno confessed that Joseph had improved with his performance and that the judges could see the effort he puts in every week, Carie Ann maintained that his routine wasn't as good as the one last night. The pair were scored an equal eight by all four judges, bringing their total to a 32 out of 40.

By the end of the episode, the cast had to participate in a dance marathon where all 11 couples took to the dance floor at the same time, first dancing a hustle followed by a Lindy Hop. One at a time, the judges pointed out mistakes and removed each pair, while others who remained earned bonus points.

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten were finally crowned the winners of the marathon and earned the title of Prom Night King and Queen.

The judges' scores from Monday and Tuesday night were calculated alongside bonus points as well as votes from viewers back home. Joseph and Daniella were thus eliminated from the competition, leaving 10 pairs to fight for the title.

Two pairs received perfect scores on DWTS Season 31 Episode 6

The official synopsis of the latest DWTS episode read:

“Stars’ Stories Week: Prom Night” – The two-night event continues with “Prom Night” featuring the 11 remaining couples performing dances to hits that bring them back to their high school proms. An all-new episode of “Dancing with the Stars” will stream live on Tuesday 18th October 2022, (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT), on Disney+."

This week, two pairs impressed the judges.

Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson performed Samba to It Takes Two by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock. Bruno called them the King and Queen of Samba. While Carie Ann called it a breakthrough, Len gave them a rare standing ovation. Derek applauded the pair and called their performance a "vibe." The duo earned a perfect score of 40/40.

Another DWTS duo, Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy, also earned a perfect score. They performed Tango to Good Girls Go Bad by Cobra Starship ft. Leighton Meester. The judges described the routine as being Gabby's best dance so far. Derek complimented her on the footwork and expressions as well.

Season 31 of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) has been getting interesting with each passing episode. Every elimination has seen the stakes go up, and the contestant-choreographer pairs will have to work harder to prove their mettle in order to take home the title.

Who will stand strong until the end? Only time will tell.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Disney+.

