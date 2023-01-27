Who was eliminated in Hell's Kitchen season 21 episode 13? Challenges, issues and more explored

Hell's Kitchen season 21 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode featured the top 5 contestants who received their black jackets last week battling it out in some of the toughest challenges, impressing chef Ramsay to keep moving forward and earn the coveted title and become the head chef of Ceasars, Atlantic City.

While some Hell's Kitchen contestants brought their very best, others didn't meet the expectations. By the end of the episode, Cheyenne, who didn't perform well in the service challenge as per fellow castmates, was eventually sent home.

Season 21 of the hit cooking competition has been extremely popular amongst viewers who have openly expressed their views on social media. The series began with 18 contestants doing their best to create incredible dishes. Now with only four remaining after the most recent elimination, it will be interesting to see who makes it to the end.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled The Fab Takes Five, reads:

"The Black Jacket final five are challenged to cook dishes with ingredients from different cities. James Beard Award winning Chef Michael Cimarusti joins Gordon to judge the chefs dishes."

What transpired on this week's episode of Hell's Kitchen

Tonight's episode of Hell's Kitchen began with the remaining contestants, Alex, Dafne, Alejandro, Cheyenne, and Sommer reflecting on losing their jobs and restaurants during the pandemic. The following day, all five of them were ready to face new challenges with their black jackets on.

In the first challenge, they had to choose flight numbers from a display screen. Corresponding to the chosen numbers, they were given cities whose well-known ingredients they had to cook with. Each of them chose a flight number and were given different cities to work with. Soon, a number of suitcases fell from a conveyor belt that had all the ingredients they needed to make dishes inspired by the given cities.

The cities chosen for the Hell's Kitchen challenge included Key West, Florida (Sommer), Austin, Texas (Alejandro), Boston, Massachusetts (Dafne), New Orleans, Louisiana (Cheyenne) and San Francisco, California (Alex). While most contestants were confident about their dishes, Alex was a little skeptical as he'd never worked with his ingredients before.

Host chef Ramsay and two-time Michelin star chef Michael Cimarusti judged the competition. Almost all of the dishes impressed the duo and the best ones took the first class seat. Cheyenne presented an incredible dish to the judges and won the challenge. She also won an off-roading excursion and asked Sommer to join her. The rest of the chefs, Alex, Dafne and Alejandro, had to stay back in the kitchen organizing and grinding peppercorns, as well as shelling pistachios.

The service challenge in Hell's Kitchen was one of the most chaotic ones of the season. Albeit being in the Top 5, the contestants faced issues with communication and leadership. Cheyenne's forgotten scallops, Alex's issues with steak, and Dafne's delay in garnish were some of the issues highlighted in the episode. Later on an uncooked slamon and a fire at the kitchen station led chef Ramsay to kick the Fab 5 out of the kitchen and nominate two individuals for elimination.

After a brief argument amongst the contestants, they nominated Cheyenne and Dafne for their poor performances in tonight's episode. Following their defence, chef Ramsay eliminated Cheyenne from the competition. His closing statement was:

“As the youngest chef in this competition, Cheyenne came a long way. Unfortunately for her, the ride ends a few stops short of Atlantic City.”

Season 21 of Hell's Kitchen is getting more dramatic with each passing episode. As the installment inches closer to its end, the contestants will have to prove that they are worthy of staying in the competition by going above and beyond with their dishes. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness all of it.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Hell's Kitchen on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

