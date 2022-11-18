Who was eliminated on Hell's Kitchen season 21 episode 7? Wok challenge, arguments and more explored

Hell's Kitchen aired a brand new episode on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured the cheftestants giving it their all and producing some incredible dishes in an effort to impress legendary chef Gordon Ramsay as well as their safety to move forward in the competition. With the pressures of an intense service challenge, the contestants had a tough time creating dishes for the diners.

By the end of the Hell's Kitchen episode, chef Gordon Ramsay decided to follow his gut and eliminated chef Mindy Livengood. He also left her with words of encouragement and respect towards her decision to change careers and pursue her culinary dream. The other nominations at risk of getting eliminated were Ileana, Abe and Sakari.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled, Wok My Way, reads:

"Chefs are put to the test when Gordon and special guest Stephanie Izard challenge the chefs to make the perfect dish with obscure ingredients -- only in a wok."

What transpired on Hell's Kitchen season 21 episode 7?

Tonight's episode of Hell's Kitchen started with the cheftestants reeling from the double elimination of Billy and Alyssa last week. Abe, who got into heated arguments with his fellow cast members, also acknowledged his behavior and apologized for the same. With this, the contestants then got ready to nail their first challenge as they followed the harp's music to the kitchen.

The chefs witnessed a mini symphony playing as chef and host Gordon Ramsay narrated the challenge. Similar to the mini orchestra, each chef had to choose five ingredients from a dome that they thought would go perfectly well together. They had to choose flavors that bond well, however, the choice of ingredients was first-come first-serve.

The Hell's Kitchen contestants then picked out their ingredients for the challenge. While some grabbed the best ingredients to match their choice of protein with, others had to cook with what was left of their fellow cast members. The main challenge was that they had only one wok to cook their entire dish in.

Although the chefs felt a few hiccups in the middle of the challenge, they all presented their dishes to chef Ramsay as well as guest judge and the first female Top Chef winner Stephanie Izard. Each chef's dish with the same protein from the Red and Blue teams were pitted against each other and scored.

By the end of the Hell's Kitchen challenge, Alex (Blue), Sommer (Red), Cheyenne (Red), Sakari (Blue), Vlad (Blue), Tara (Red), and Mindy (Red) scored their points, leading to the Red Team's win and a well-deserved reaward of a rooftop dance party especially booked by chef Ramsay. While the men on the Blue team had to grate the beetroots for the night's dinner service.

Alejandro, however, decided to use his "punishment pass" and traded the pass with Sommer from the Red team, who had to now join the men. The latter was furious as she deserved to enjoy the reward, considering she had scored a point. Even after Abe tried to console her, she refused to talk to the men. This left Abe furious following which he asked her to tone down her attitude.

Both Abe and Sommer got into a heated argument where the former accused her of being unlikable. Although the argument died down, Sommer decided she wanted to prove herself in the service challenge on Hell's Kitchen.

The service challenge saw multiple hiccups with raw meat, undercooked scallops and many other dishes that weren't presented properly. However, chef Ramsay felt that this was one of the best services they've had this season, and asked each team to nominate two contestants for elimination.

After the nominations, chef Ramsay decided it was time for Mindy to leave Hell's Kitchen. In his closing statement, he said:

“Mindy had the guts to get her this far, but I had to go with my gut and cut her loose.”

Season 21 of Fox's Hell's Kitchen has seen the contestants giving it their all to keep moving ahead. While some chefs have established themselves as strong contenders, others are still trying to find their footing. Viewers will have to tune in to find out who makes it to the end.

