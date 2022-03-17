Who was eliminated on Survivor season 42, episode 2? Beware Advantage returns

The season premiere of Survivor introduced viewers to the 18 castaways who were divided into their three tribes: Ika, Taku, and Vati. The contestants will compete to outwit and outlast fellow members of the islands of Fiji to earn the title of the sole Survivor and earn a cash prize of $1 million.

Episode 1 of Survivor left fans surprised as there was not one but two eliminations that took place. These players touched down on the beach to begin the adventure of a lifetime, but Jackson Fox and Zach Wurtenberger were the first contestants to leave the show.

On episode 2 of Survivor, the challenges were fast-paced, and many game twists like the Beware Advantage marked their return to the show. The contestant who was voted out by other castaways was Marya Sherron. The episode saw the castaways planning and forming alliances to avoid elimination.

Details on Survivor season 42, episode 2 elimination

In episode 2, Mike found an Immunity Idol which had the Beware Advantage. Realizing that it was a three-way shared advantage, he decided to tell his closest ally Jenny about it. He also used this information as an opportunity to form an alliance with Daniel and spoke to him as well. They decided not to activate the idol just yet.

Keeping Mike uninformed, Jenny went ahead to Chanelle with the information and told her that he convinced Mike not to utter the phrase and then to vote Mike out. This will keep his idol from being activated and also that of the others.

Tribe Vati won their first ever immunity challenge, with Ika placing third. So, Taku went to the Tribal Council, where one of the castaways would be voted out. Back in the camp, the contestants started forming alliances to keep themselves safe.

Jonathan and Omar committed to keeping each other safe and decided that their options were Maryanne and Marya to vote out. With the two contestants on the chopping block, Omar said that although in the long-term Maryanne would be less trustworthy, they should still think about who would be helpful in the short-term.

Both Marya and Maryanne wanted to vote each other out. Because she hadn't been to the Tribal Council yet, Maryanne didn’t know if she’d even have a vote there or not, and thus went on to look for an idol.

At the Tribal Council, Maryanne learnt to her satisfaction that her efforts paid off and earned her an extra vote. Ahead of the votes, Marya decided to play her shot in the dark, which would either work in her favor by eliminating the contestants' votes or could be a disadvantage.

The scroll she chose said “not safe,” which meant that the votes against her would count, and she ended up being the third person to be eliminated from the show.

Viewers will have to tune in weekly to see the castaways engage themselves in challenges, play out their mind games, and form more alliances until one of them emerges as the winner. With surprises coming along in each episode, it is going to be interesting to see who sticks out until the end.

Survivor airs every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET on CBS.

