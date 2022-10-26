Who was eliminated from The Voice Season 22 Episode 12? Recap and more details explored

The Voice season 22 episode 12 aired tonight, i.e. October 25 on TLC.

Five contestants were eliminated in the episode, which featured contestants fighting it out in the last battle round of the season. Only one singing duo was saved by Blake Shelton. The eliminated singers are:

Constance Howard from team Camila Cabello

Kara McKee from team John Legend

Lana Love from team John Legend

Sadie Bass from team Gwen

Zach Newbould from team Camila Cabello

Team Shelton's Dryes and Bryce Leatherwood performed Red Dirt Road to secure a spot in the knockouts. After the performance, Blake said that he felt as if Leatherwood had 40 years of experience stage experience. He therefore decided to retain both him and the Dryes, thereby allowing them to progress to the knockouts.

A team-wise look at what happened on The Voice season 22 episode 12

Team Blake Shelton

Blake was worried about single performer Bryce Leatherwood performing against married duo, The Dryes. The three-part harmony was quite a challenge for Bryce but his singing impressed the judges.

Blake decided to save both the singers, ending the battles with an ultimate save.

Team Camila Cabello

Team Camila's Andrew and Zach performed Whiney Houston's I Wanna Dance with Somebody. Andrew was a little bit confused about the song choice because it was a sad song. However, he admitted to liking the tone later on.

When he confessed that he was nervous and was being too critical of himself, Camila reminded him that it was okay not to be perfect and advised him to just concentrate on just his own performance.

Charlie was impressed with Zach's deep and mature voice. John Legend was impressed with Andrew's approach to the song but Blake felt that he did not reach his potential. Camila ultimately chose Andrew over Zach because of his "special" voice.

In a short The Voice snippet, Chello and Constance Howard battled to Leave the Door Open. Camila saved Chello because of his "magical star quality."

Team Gwen Stefani

Kayla Von Der Heide and Sadie Bass performed a melodious duet on the song, Everything I Own. Gwen felt that Kayla had a "storytelling voice" and performed with a personal touch, so she decided to save Kayla.

Team John Legend

This week on The Voice, team Legend's Omar and Lana performed Into the Unknown from Frozen. John wanted the singers to sing a rock pop classic, much to the advantage of Omar, who had experience singing in a lot of theme parks in Orlando.

Jazmine was impressed by Omar because he did not mess up the song even once during the first practice. Legend liked the theatrics in Lana's performance.

The judges were impressed with their final performance. Shelton said that such a performance required eight months of Broadway practice. Camilla called the performance one of her top two favorite moments on the show, and said she was reminded of Freddie Mercury after listening to Omar. Gwen advised Lana to go to Broadway.

Legend decided to save Omar and said that he "rocked the audience" with his vocals.

Peyton Aldridge and Kara McKee’s performance on More Than Words was shown in a short The Voice snippet. Legend chose Peyton over Kara. Gwen said that Peyton's voice had a big range.

The Voice airs on NBC every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET.

