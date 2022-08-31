Who is Erica Huang? Data analyst is all set to find love in Five Guys a Week Season 1 Episode 11

Erica Huang, a data analyst, is all set to find love on Lifetime's Five Guys a Week Season 1. She will feature in episode 9 of the dating show, airing on August 31 at 10 pm ET.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode of Five Guys a Week reads:

“Erica, a passionate 26-year-old, falls hard for her five guys; when Erica's friends meet the guys at the club, one guy confesses something so outrageous it shakes up the whole house.”

Five Guys a Week's Erica Huang is Taiwanese

Erica Huang is a data analyst and content creator who is excited to find a lasting relationship on Five Guys a Week. Born and raised in New Jersey, Erica currently lives in New York City. She is of Taiwanese origin and has graduated from Carnegie Mellon University.

As a "side hobby," she writes on various topics that she is "passionate" about, including fashion trends and mental health issues, for her website Bouge & Rouge, which kickstarted while in college.

On her website, she shared her journey, writing:

“With a strong passion for writing and expression, I’ve always loved writing stories. Unfortunately, I often grew frustrated or bored with my plots and eventually found myself stuck with a 7 year long writer’s block.”

She continued:

“A month before my senior year in college, I made a spur-of-the-moment decision to create a personal blog. The purpose behind it was to give myself a space to write whatever I’m passionate about in the moment in hopes of falling in love with writing again. As a result, Bouge & Rouge was born. In July 2017, I decided to rebrand and relaunch B&R into a lifestyle, fashion, and beauty blog.”

For her website, she chose the tagline 'Curated for the bold ones,' as she "believes that the only way to be impactful and make a statement is to be daring and bold." When not working in the office, she often creates content for B&R, films YouTube videos for her channel, or is busy recording for her podcast.

She loves to attend concerts/shows/events, take dance classes, do boxing, or perform a hot yoga flow in her free time. She also states that "snowboarding down powdery slopes," going out with her girlfriends, shopping, and sipping on cocktails tops her to-do list too.

As per her website, Erica's fashion inspirations are Morgan Stewart, Negin Mirsalehi, Jenn Im, Caila Quinn, Shay Mitchell, Tess Christine, Wendy's Lookbook (Wendy Nguyen), Cass Dimicco, Olivia Culpo, Leonie Hanne, InTheFrow (Victoria), Lydia Millen, Tamara Kalinic, Petra from Jane the Virgin, and both Blair and Serena from Gossip Girl.

And when it comes to shopping, she loves stores/brands such as Revolve, & Other Stories, Aritzia, Zara, TopShop, ASOS, and Alice + Olivia, among others.

After settling down in her career, Erica will now try to find love in Five Guys a Week Season 1. She will choose her partner on the show based on five different challenges, including cooking and an alpha test.

The show's format is exciting as a female experiences everyday life with five guys every week and takes her pick among them. This show has garnered immense traction among the audience and has been a popular pick right from its start.

Tune in on Wednesday on Lifetime to be a part of her love journey on Five Guys a Week.

