Who is Rebecca Seidemann? Five Guys a Week contestant chooses a commercial banker to be her partner

Tonight on Five Guys a Week, 25-year-old Rebecca had to make the tough decision of choosing her perfect partner out of five suitors who lived with her for a week. In the end, she asked the two final suitors, Alex and Edison, to prepare a meal for her and later announced that she chose Alex over Edison.

According to the show's creators, the couple is taking things slow.

Alex is a 23-year-old confident commercial banker while Edison is a 31-year-old project manager who was born in Kosova.

The other suitors for the Yale research worker were:

Henry: A 28-year-old IT Coordinator who is an old school romantic

Josh: A 25-year-old Tech Merchandiser whose friends are mostly female

Luke: A 24-year-old theatre manager and comedian

Who is Five Guys a Week contestant Rebecca Seidemann?

Rebecca is a 25-year-old neuroscience researcher who lives in New Haven, Connecticut and currently works at Yale University's PTSD and Neuroscience lab. She said in her introduction that she is patient and empathetic and a therapist for her friend's group and said that wants to work in the field of suicide prevention.

Rebecca has volunteered at The Rosenberg House in Benhaven as a Sign Language Tutor for over 2 years. She studied at Connecticut College and received her bachelors in Psychology and Studio Art. Seidemann is currently enrolled at the University of Michigan.

Rebecca has also worked as a research and clinical intern for Brown University and Sound Community Services respectively. She later enrolled in Emory University School of Medicine in September 2018 as Clinical Research Coordinator.

Currently, she is a research assistant for Yale University and works in the Self-help Community Services as an intern, where her role is to be a Board Member and volunteer.

The Five Guys a Week contestant adopted some ferrets when she was in college with her then-boyfriend, but the pets lasted longer than that relationship.

A recap of Five Guys a Week Season 1 Episode 9

On this week's episode of Five Guys a Week, 32-year-old fitness and pole instructor Sienna came on the show to find a 'true and lasting love.' The New Jersey native's last relationship was two years ago when her partner backed out because he was not ready to be in a real relationship.

On the show, her potential suitors were:

Eddie

Matt

Wayne

Rich

Lovinjy

While Eddie was shorter than the other contestants, he tried to impress Sienna by complimenting her nails and smile, but she did not believe it. She sent him home on the first day and the remaining four men were asked to share a room.

Matt woke up at 5 am to work out since he was in the Marine Corps, while Lovinjy took the time to impress Sienna by making her some breakfast-in-bed. Later, all the men, other than Wayne, pole danced for Sienna and Lovinjy won some one-on-one time with her by spinning on the pole 3 times.

The four went for drinks with Sienna's friends where Sienna connected with Wayne and he assured her that he was interested in her. She later took a dig at Rich's bartending career and he decided to quit the show. The three remaining men met Sienna's family and she then asked Matt to leave her home after her uncle advised her to do so.

She chose Loveinjy over Wayne at the final dinner.

