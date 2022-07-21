Who is Eshani Patel? Dancing with Myself Episode 8 winner takes home $25,000 cash prize

Tonight on Dancing with Myself, 28-year-old Eshani Patel, known as Esh, impressed the judges with her amazing dance steps to Calvin Harris' song Feel so Close and won the prize money of $25,000.

In Episode 8, Eshani mentioned that she had been dancing for a very long time but only started posting dance routines on social media after completing her dental residency at Harvard.

Eshani has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology from the University of Pennsylvania. After finishing her bachelors in 2016, she was accepted into the Harvard School of Dental Medicine. In an interview with NBC 6, Esh said that she had a lot of time on her hands after completing college in 2020, so she began making dance videos and posting them on social media.

Esh said that the entire experience of dancing in front of Liza Koshy, Shakir, and Nick Jonas was like a "quick" dream come true moment because it all happened so fast. Esh currently works as a General Dental Resident at VA Loma Linda Healthcare System and also runs her own dance academy, Desi Fuze.

Desi Fuze teaches dance and fitness routines that are filled with shuffle and footwork techniques, with a fusion of Indian dance styles. Esh said that she loved working as a dentist, but dancing was a stress reliever. She also said that she would donate some of the prize money and use the rest of it to buy dental gear.

Esh wanted to impress the audience and judges with her Indian Fusion dance at the beginning of the episode, and she did just that. She beat another dentist, Taylor, in the Freestyle Battle round. In the Duo Collab round, her performance was not in sync with her partner Michael. She was at risk of being eliminated during the round, but the creators decided to save her.

Nick Jonas loved her performances in every round. He said that her dance reminded him of his dance performance at his wedding.

Esh plans to continue working as a dentist and as a dancer. She currently has more than 190K followers on Instagram and 270K+ followers on Tik Tok.

What happened on Dancing with Myself tonight?

The contestants who performed tonight on Dancing with Myself are:

Michael- Retired- 58

Meghan- Asst. Retail Manager- 31

Mahak-Student- 18

JT-Entrepreneur- 37

Taylor- Pediatric Dentist- 28

Theresa- Retired Business Owner- 67

Jaylin- Medical Sales Representative- 24

Destiny-Theology Student- 24

Demarcus- Digital Marketer- 26

Jemarcus- Content Creator- 26

Kayla-Fitness Coach- 26

Esh- Dentist- 28

In Round one, All Eyes on You, Nick Jonas taught the 12 contestants how to dance to Fireball, Celebration, and Bust a Move using a hologram. After individual dance performances, Mahak, Meghan Theresa, and JT were at risk of elimination. The creators decided to save Mahak and Meghan during the round.

In the second round, the following pairs competed against each other by dancing to the song Lil Bit:

Demarcus and Destiny

Jemarcus and Mahak

Kayla and Michael

Esh and Taylor

Meghan and Jaylin

The audience saved Destiny, Mahak, Michael, Esh, and Jaylin in the round. The creators saved Jemarcus, Demarcus, and Taylor, hence eliminating Kayla and Meghan.

WWE star Bianca Belair taught the remaining contestants the dance steps for round 3. Michael, Destiny, Taylor, and Jaylin failed to impress the audience with their performances and were in the red zone. Taylor and Jaylin were eliminated from the show after the creators chose not to save them.

In the Duo Collab round, the audience saved Destiny and Michael's team. Esh and Michael were later saved by the creators. Twins Jemarcus and Demarcus were eliminated during the round.

In round five of Dancing with Myself, the four remaining contestants were asked to use an umbrella as a prop to dance to Shakira's song Te felicito. The audience saved Destiny and Esh.

Esh won the round with her amazing footwork to the song Fell So Close.

Season 1 of Dancing with Myself featured 96 amateur dancers from all states of the USA. The contestants come from different walks of life and are coached by the creators of the show Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy, and Shakira.

It has not yet been confirmed if Dancing with Myself will be renewed for Season 2.

