Who is Ethan Kang from The Bachelorette Season 19? New York native is a “big believer in signs”

The Bachelorette Season 19 is around the corner with 32 men waiting to win not just one, but two hearts. This season, the show’s leads are Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

The duo is set to find their respective soulmates, and Ethan Kang is one of the suitors who is confident with his decision to be on the show. As per his bio on ABC, Kang believes in signs and that it has brought him to The Bachelorette.

His bio reads:

"Ethan is a big believer in signs and, thanks to a few well-timed coincidences, he feels like this is exactly where he's meant to be. Will the stars be aligned as he makes his way out of the limo? Twinkle, twinkle Ethan!”

What is Ethan Kang’s profession?

Ethan Kang is a 27-year-old Advertising Executive from New York. Based on his LinkedIn profile, his job title reads: Account Executive II at Amazon Advertising.

Prior to his current company, he worked as a sales representative in Stryker, an account executive in Yelp, and a marketing intern at BrandJuice. He pursued a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from the University of Colorado Boulder.

Kang’s LinkedIn bio reads:

“Extremely hard working, dynamic, and detail oriented individual with a proven track record in business development. Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado, Boulder. Relentless pursuit to learn and better myself as an individual and professional.”

Meanwhile, the Amazon employee is set to appear on The Bachelorette Season 19 to woo Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. In his ABC bio, he described himself as a “hopeless romantic.” It further mentioned that Kang prefers to spend time by going on dinners with a woman rather than going out until 4.00 AM.

He credits his mother for teaching him how to respect and value a woman. While he likes to make ladies feel appreciated and special, the 27-year-old also has a few expectations from his partner-to-be.

His bio mentioned:

“Ethan's dream woman is genuine, family-oriented, comfortable in their own skin and, above all else, fun.”

The profile further stated some fun facts about Kang. He likes pancakes and extra crispy hash browns for breakfast, and that he is “the king of Monopoly.” It also mentioned that watching the TV show Entourage cheers him up.

The Bachelorette Season 19 premiere

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia returned to ABC after Clayton Echard broke their hearts on The Bachelor. The ladies are Season 19’s bachelorettes, who are all set to find their perfect match among 32 men.

The premiere episode’s official synopsis reads:

“Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s two-shot at love takes flight! A whopping 32 men arrive to the mansion with the hopes of wooing the ladies with their charm, but they’ll soon realize it’s going to take more than dashing good looks and a memorable entrance to win the heart of one of these Bachelorettes.”

It continued:

“Rachel and Gabby have put their breakups in the rearview and are ready to find their person … even if that means breaking all the rules on night one.”

Viewers can expect a lot of entertainment and drama from this season of The Bachelorette. The preview clips indicate that Season 19 will show many shirtless scenes, intimacy and sisterhood.

The Bachelorette will air its first episode on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET.

