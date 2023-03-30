Who is Evan Gershkovich? Internet concerned for safety of American journalist arrested in Russia

American journalist Evan Gershkovich was recently arrested in Russia on suspicion of alleged espionage. On Thursday, March 30, the Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed that the Moscow-based Wall Street Journal correspondent was detained for attempting to obtain state secrets.

As per CNN, the FSB said Gershkovich was detained in Yekaterinburg, on the eastern side of the Ural Mountains.

OSINTdefender @sentdefender The Russian Federal Security Service has announced that Wall Street Journal Reporter Evan Gershkovich has been been Arrested in the City of Yekaterinburg for “Suspected Espionage.” The Russian Federal Security Service has announced that Wall Street Journal Reporter Evan Gershkovich has been been Arrested in the City of Yekaterinburg for “Suspected Espionage.” https://t.co/4ySbvl2t8U

Officials claimed that the reporter was allegedly “acting on the instructions of the American side” and “trying to obtain secret information” related to “the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.”

The body also mentioned that its investigative department had launched a criminal espionage case against the journalist. A source allegedly told the Russian media that the case was classed as “top secret.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov alleged that Gershkovich was caught “red-handed”:

“This is the responsibility of the FSB, they have already issued a statement. The only thing I can add is, as far as we know, he was caught red-handed.”

The Wall Street Journal addressed the situation in an official statement and said that the organization was “deeply concerned” about the Gershkovich’s safety:

“The Wall Street Journal vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter, Evan Gershkovich. We stand in solidarity with Evan and his family.”

According to the BBC, the FSB took Gershkovich to the Lefortovo district court in Moscow, where he was formally arrested. The reporter was later seen being escorted from the court building before being driven away. The court reportedly ordered his detention until May 29.

Gershkovich’s lawyer said that he was allowed into the courtroom and Tass news agency reported that the former had denied the charge. The FSB previously noted that Gershkovich had accreditation from the Russian Foreign Ministry to work as a journalist in Yekaterinburg, 1,800km (1,100 miles) east of Moscow.

RSF @RSF_inter Arrested in , the American reporter Evan Gershkovich is accused of spying by the FSB. The Arrested in #Russia , the Americanreporter Evan Gershkovich is accused of spying by the FSB. The @WSJ ’s correspondent was investigating on the military company Wagner. RSF is alarmed by what looks like retaliation: journalists must not be targeted! 🔴Arrested in #Russia🇷🇺, the American🇺🇸 reporter Evan Gershkovich is accused of spying by the FSB. The @WSJ ’s correspondent was investigating on the military company Wagner. RSF is alarmed by what looks like retaliation: journalists must not be targeted! https://t.co/urmGFNEdNz

However, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova alleged that the reporter was using his credentials as a cover for “activities that have nothing to do with journalism.”

As per two US officials, the US State Department began tracking Evan Gershkovich’s arrest on Wednesday afternoon before the news was publicly announced.

What is known about Evan Gershkovich?

Evan Gershkovich is an American journalist who covers Russia, Ukraine and the former Soviet Union as a correspondent for the Wall Street Journal’s Moscow bureau.

As per his bio on the WSJ website, Gershkovich has previously contributed to news agencies Agence France-Presse, the Moscow Times and the New York Times.

The journalist began his career in the U.S. and graduated from Bowdoin College in Maine in 2014. As per college president Clayton Rose, Gershkovich was a philosophy major and often cooperated with local papers to champion the free press.

Evan Gershkovich was reportedly born to Soviet immigrants and grew up in New York. He is fluent in Russian and spoke the language at home.

Evan Gershkovich @evangershkovich Russia’s crackdown on dissent on the front page today Russia’s crackdown on dissent on the front page today https://t.co/dAd3haCqyT

As part of his role in the Wall Street Journal, Evan Gershkovich covered Russia for more than a year. He ensured daily coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis at WSJ. In an interview with Bowdoin College, Gershkovich opened up about his experience of reporting from Moscow during the pandemic to Tom Porter. He said:

“When you start reporting in Russia, you often hear that it will be very hard to get people to talk. And while that may be true of Russian officialdom, though not all of it, I have found that if you go looking for the right people, many of them want to tell their stories.”

The reporter also recalled working for an Asian nonprofit before joining The New York Times as a news assistant and eventually moving to Russia to report for The Moscow Times.

Unfortunately, Evan Gershkovich was arrested in Russia on alleged accusations of suspected espionage. He has reportedly denied the charges.

Reports suggest that his most recent story for the WSJ was published this week and highlighted the decline in the Russian economy amid pressure on the Kremlin to deal with ballooning military expenditures while maintaining social spending.”

Gershkovich’s detention marked the first time an American journalist has been arrested in Moscow on spying or espionage charges since the Cold War. Nicholas D. Daniloff was the last American journalist detained in Russia on allegations of espionage in 1986.

Netizens share fear and concern over Evan Gershkovich’s arrest in Russia

Evan Gershkovich's arrest sparked concern online (Image via BlogUkraine/Twitter)

American journalist Evan Gershkovich was recently arrested in Russia on alleged charges of espionage. The FSB accused him of “acting on US instructions” and claimed that he was “trying to obtain secret information.”

Both Gershkovich and the Wall Street Journal denied the allegations as U.S. state secretary Anthony Blinken mentioned that authorities are "deeply concerned" over the reporter's detention.

Jeremy Diamond @JDiamond1

“In the strongest possible terms, we condemn the Kremlin’s continued attempts to intimidate, repress & punish journalists and civil society voices.” In first US statement, ⁦ @SecBlinken ⁩ says he is “deeply concerned” by the detention of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich.“In the strongest possible terms, we condemn the Kremlin’s continued attempts to intimidate, repress & punish journalists and civil society voices.” In first US statement, ⁦@SecBlinken⁩ says he is “deeply concerned” by the detention of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich.“In the strongest possible terms, we condemn the Kremlin’s continued attempts to intimidate, repress & punish journalists and civil society voices.” https://t.co/gumuQetMJu

As news of the reporter’s arrest made the rounds online, several social media users took to Twitter to express fear and concern over Gershkovich’s situation.

DJ Judd @DJJudd WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the Biden administration is "deeply concerned" following the detention of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich in Russia



Per KJP, WH/State Department officials have been in contact with the WSJ, Gershkovich's family, and the Russian government WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the Biden administration is "deeply concerned" following the detention of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich in RussiaPer KJP, WH/State Department officials have been in contact with the WSJ, Gershkovich's family, and the Russian government https://t.co/jAVEaIbX8e

NineLineApparel @NineLineApparel Russia's done it again. Yesterday Evan Gershkovich, a US reporter, was detained for "espionage" charges. Russia claims they'll hold Evan through May in an escalation of Russia's campaign against foreign media & what they deem as "fake news." We stand in solidarity with Evan. Russia's done it again. Yesterday Evan Gershkovich, a US reporter, was detained for "espionage" charges. Russia claims they'll hold Evan through May in an escalation of Russia's campaign against foreign media & what they deem as "fake news." We stand in solidarity with Evan. https://t.co/DfaWUoR09b

AHMED | أحمد @ASE Just 2 days after publishing an article about Russia’s failing economy for @wsj, @evangershkovich was arrested by the FSB & “is suspected of espionage in the interests of the American government,” he “collected information constituting a state secret about Russia’s military” Just 2 days after publishing an article about Russia’s failing economy for @wsj, @evangershkovich was arrested by the FSB & “is suspected of espionage in the interests of the American government,” he “collected information constituting a state secret about Russia’s military” https://t.co/BEo0P9yhBF

𝖕𝖚𝖘𝖘𝖞 𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖙💦 @pussyrrriot



FREE EVAN!



make it loud. support Evan.



journalism is not a crime Evan Gershkovich @evangershkovich is arrested for 2 months.FREE EVAN!make it loud. support Evan.journalism is not a crime Evan Gershkovich @evangershkovich is arrested for 2 months. FREE EVAN! make it loud. support Evan. journalism is not a crime https://t.co/hHLPcqfsXp

StopAntisemitism @StopAntisemites



Our thoughts are with Evan’s family during this time and trust An American Jewish journalist from the WSJ - Evan Gershkovich - has been detained in Russia on espionage charges.Our thoughts are with Evan’s family during this time and trust @POTUS @SecBlinken will do everything possible to free him. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… An American Jewish journalist from the WSJ - Evan Gershkovich - has been detained in Russia on espionage charges. Our thoughts are with Evan’s family during this time and trust @POTUS @SecBlinken will do everything possible to free him. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/SRmNbKgdLm

US Fella @foofoothesnew1 Free Evan Gershkovich. Journalism is not a crime. Free Evan Gershkovich. Journalism is not a crime.

Evan Gershkovich is the first American journalist detained for espionage allegations since Nicholas D. Daniloff’s arrest during the Cold War. On Thursday, a Russian district court in Moscow said that the journalist would be detained until May 29.

Several reports have mentioned that espionage charges in Russia carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Poll : 0 votes