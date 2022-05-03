Who are first four semi-finalists of American Song Contest chosen solely by the public?

American Song Contest has finally revealed the four finalists chosen by the public. Oklahoma's AleXa, Colorado's Riker Lynch, Kentucky's Jordan Smith, and Alabama’s Ni/Co are proceeding to the finals, along with Washington's Allen Stone.

Only two members of the jury's ranking matched up with the results, Kentucky's Jordan Smith (who received the second rank) and Oklahoma's AleXa (who was the fifth choice of the jury members). The public chose not to vote for the two highest jury rankers, Hueston and Ada LeAnn.

American Song Contest is an American singing reality show which features 50 singers from all states and territories of America competing for the title of 'Best Original Song' for their individual performances.

Who are the top four semi-finalists of American Song Contest chosen by the audience?

AleXa's Wonderland has done wonders again. The first week qualifier chosen by the public has won her spot in the finale by getting the highest number of audience votes. AleXa is a Korean pop star who started working when she was 13. She made her singing debut in 2019 with Bomb. The 25-year-old singer has already been a part of many TV shows like Rising Legends and Producer 48.

Colorado's Riker Lynch is an American singer and the first runner-up on Season 20 of Dancing with the Stars (with Allison Holker). He was also a cast member of Fox’s Glee.

Kentucky's Jordan Smith won her spot in the finale by performing a slower version of her original Sparrow. The 28-year-old Lee University graduate is already The Voice Season 9 winner and has performed with famous singers like Jordin Sparks. He got the fourth position in the semi-finals today, but he was the jury's second choice.

Alabama’s Ni/Co is a duo consisting of Dani Brillhart and Colton Jones. The team has more than 40 million views on their Youtube channel and has already worked for many brands like Google and Dell. The duo won the fourth-highest number of votes from the public, eventually getting the fifth rank on the semi-finals board.

A recap of last week's performances on American Song Contest

Last week, American Song Contest fans saw the first semi-final of the show and 11 contestants, chosen from different groups, performed their original songs once again.

Kentucky's Jordan Smith was the first performer of the night. He sang his original song Sparrow, which he performed in week two of the qualifiers, only adjusting his tone a bit. Riker Lynch from Colorado won the hearts of the audience by performing Feel the Love with a band consisting of his siblings.

New Hampshire’s MARi failed to impress the audience with her performance of Fly. Allen Stone won the hearts of the audience and hosts with his melodious performance of A Bit of Both.

Ni/Co's singing was pretty much the same as their performance in week three of the qualifiers on American Song Contest. Ryan Charles was the first Redemption singer and was more than prepared for this second chance, with a white cowboy outfit and chilling voice.

Rhode Island's Hueston won the hearts of everyone on American Song Contest with his beautiful song Held On Too Long, which talks about heartbreak. Montana’s Jonah Prill performed a cool take on his original Fire It Up and seemed much more mature.

Ada LeAnn failed to impress the jury of American Song Contest with her Taylor Swift-esque performance of Natalie. Jared Lee from Massachusetts took a big risk by not changing his singing style or his outfit choices for his performance of Shameless. AleXa's creative song Wonderland lacked a creative presentation.

Three contestants from week 5 of the qualifiers of American Song Contest were to proceed to the semi-finale, along with the jury-selected performer, Ada LeAnn of Michigan. The announced performers were California's Sweet Taboo, North Carolina's John Morgan, and American Samoa's Tenelle.

Edited by Siddharth Satish