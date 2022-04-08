Who is Gemma Collins? Reality TV star accuses Leonardo DiCaprio of throwing her out of a nightclub

Gemma Collins recently claimed that Leonardo DiCaprio threw her out of a Los Angeles nightclub after she said hello to him. Collins said that she was at DiCaprio’s private members’ club, Soho House when she was suddenly kicked out. She said,

“Leonardo DiCaprio – I said hello to him and got thrown out of the club in LA. I mean, he looked at me and I looked at him back and all I said was hello. Next thing I know, I’ve been thrown out. I thought, ‘You do realise I am famous as well. Thank you very much!"

Emmaa @EmmaFPL Leonardo DiCaprio does loads for the environment, been in some of my favourite ever films and gets Gemma Collins who I find more irritating than anyone kicked out of a nightclub!! What a man!!!! Leonardo DiCaprio does loads for the environment, been in some of my favourite ever films and gets Gemma Collins who I find more irritating than anyone kicked out of a nightclub!! What a man!!!! https://t.co/2YWhD7caTs

Peter Bennett @peter_bennett



Leonardo DiCaprio allegedly had Gemma Collins thrown out of a nightclub - NME I’ve always liked that guy.Leonardo DiCaprio allegedly had Gemma Collins thrown out of a nightclub - NME apple.news/A8OF8HtRtRS6qT… I’ve always liked that guy.Leonardo DiCaprio allegedly had Gemma Collins thrown out of a nightclub - NME apple.news/A8OF8HtRtRS6qT…

The Titanic star has not yet responded to Collins’ claims and further details on the incident are still awaited.

Everything known about Gemma Collins

Born on January 31, 1981, Gemma Collins is mostly known for her appearance on the reality TV show, The Only Way Is Essex. The Only Way Is Essex also marked her television debut in 2011.

Her mother Joan is a part-time hairdresser and her father Alan Collins is the director of Unisystems Freight, an import-export shipping company. Her older brother Russell is the director of their father’s company.

Gemma Collins is a popular media personality and businesswoman (Image via Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

After her birth, the family shifted from a house in Collier Row. Gemma was raised in Rise Park, where she attended Rise Park Infant School. She attended Frances Bardsley Academy for Girls and began attending the Sylvia Young Theatre School at the age of 14.

Collins left school at the age of 16 and took a job in the clothes shop, Warehouse, and then as a waitress at a local pub, The Orange Tree. She took a media studies course at South Essex College but left as soon as she found it boring.

Gemma returned to her job at the clothes shop, Benetton, and spent a few weeks working in a care home, looking after people suffering from mental illnesses. She then worked at a recruitment agency in London and became a receptionist and then a sales executive in a BMW showroom.

She initially worked as a used-car saleswoman. Following her entry into the entertainment industry, she became famous for her appearances on TV shows like Celebrity Big Brother, Splash!, Sugar Free Farm, Celebs Go Dating, Dancing On Ice, and others.

She has also made guest appearances on television shows like Safeword, Through the Keyhole, Keep It In the Family, Kendra on Top, and more. She announced her reality show, Diva Forever, in 2019.

Gemma Collins spotted in Manchester

Gemma Collins was spotted going to a Rosso Restaurant in Manchester on the night of April 6 after the opening night of her Big Night Out tour at the city’s Opera House.

She was seen in a casual look, sporting a cream winter coat, a pair of matching leggings, and a pair of navy blue heels. She completed her look with a pair of dark sunglasses and carried a handbag under her arm.

The 41-year-old ensured everyone looked at her during her one woman show this week as she came on stage wearing a n**e bodysuit with a bright pink detail. The garment had a sequined embellishment with tassel detail on the arms and hemline.

Collins wore matching boots while her platinum locks were styled into a curly bob. She showcased some of her old fashion choices onscreen behind her during the show and some audiences were brought on stage. The stage layout had a pink chaise longue with a drinks tray.

The gig was Gemma’s first tour, with the media personality having a total of seven gigs lined up across the country.

Edited by Gunjan