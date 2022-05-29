Who was George Shapiro? Tributes pour in as talent manager and ‘Seinfield’ producer dies at 91

American talent manager George Shapiro, known for owning Shapiro/West & Associates, passed away on May 26 at the age of 91. As per Deadline, he died of natural causes at his Beverly Hills home.

Shapiro worked as a personal manager for comedians Jerry Seinfeld, Andy Kaufman, and Carl Reiner, among others, with his colleague and childhood friend Howard West.

Seinfeld, one of the most popular comedy series of all time, was executive produced by him and West.

Twitter reactions on George Shapiro's death

Several Twitter users took to their social media handles to mourn the death of Shapiro, who was one of Hollywood's most respected talent managers and producers. Industry A-listers also expressed their grief, with many dubbing George Shapiro as a "kind soul" who was always enthusiastic and supportive.

Norman Lear @TheNormanLear One of the dearest people I have ever known, George Shapiro, just passed. I bless our friendship and, at 99, I’m sure I’ll see him relatively soon. One of the dearest people I have ever known, George Shapiro, just passed. I bless our friendship and, at 99, I’m sure I’ll see him relatively soon. https://t.co/3JGipf1P93

Jim Carrey @JimCarrey George Shapiro - Truly one of the loveliest of humans. A champion to so many of the brightest lights - a genuine classic. I loved him. Andy Kaufman loved him. Tony Clifton was not a fan! George Shapiro - Truly one of the loveliest of humans. A champion to so many of the brightest lights - a genuine classic. I loved him. Andy Kaufman loved him. Tony Clifton was not a fan! https://t.co/3ls5936Cgw

Sarah Silverman @SarahKSilverman Oh, Georgie, no! George Shapiro was pure joy, embodied a childlike curiosity, and loved his friends with everything he had. He connected people he felt should know each other and all those people had at least one thing in common- loving George. He loved life like no one else. RIP Oh, Georgie, no! George Shapiro was pure joy, embodied a childlike curiosity, and loved his friends with everything he had. He connected people he felt should know each other and all those people had at least one thing in common- loving George. He loved life like no one else. RIP https://t.co/AoLfWCdgr6

Hollywood Improv @HollywoodImprov We are very saddened to hear the passing of George Shapiro, legendary talent manager and television producer. George's impact on the world of comedy was unrivaled. We had the pleasure of working with him and his clients for many decades. Sending our love to his family. We are very saddened to hear the passing of George Shapiro, legendary talent manager and television producer. George's impact on the world of comedy was unrivaled. We had the pleasure of working with him and his clients for many decades. Sending our love to his family. https://t.co/IgGbqlpDaz

Judd Apatow 🇺🇦 @JuddApatow love you George. Jim Carrey @JimCarrey George Shapiro - Truly one of the loveliest of humans. A champion to so many of the brightest lights - a genuine classic. I loved him. Andy Kaufman loved him. Tony Clifton was not a fan! George Shapiro - Truly one of the loveliest of humans. A champion to so many of the brightest lights - a genuine classic. I loved him. Andy Kaufman loved him. Tony Clifton was not a fan! https://t.co/3ls5936Cgw George Shapiro was pure kindness and joy always.One of the greatest managers of all time.The best person!One hundred percent enthusiasm and support always.I interviewed him for my latest book because his stories were so amazing and and wonderful.love you George. twitter.com/jimcarrey/stat… George Shapiro was pure kindness and joy always.One of the greatest managers of all time.The best person!One hundred percent enthusiasm and support always.I interviewed him for my latest book because his stories were so amazing and and wonderful. 💔love you George. twitter.com/jimcarrey/stat…

Kelly Carlin @kelly_carlin Heartbroken. I’ve never met a kinder and sweeter man. Always a smile & glint in his eye. His love and support of the ⁦ @NtlComedyCenter ⁩ let me know we’d hit a home run for comedy. Sending my best to his family & dear ones. deadline.com/2022/05/george… Heartbroken. I’ve never met a kinder and sweeter man. Always a smile & glint in his eye. His love and support of the ⁦@NtlComedyCenter⁩ let me know we’d hit a home run for comedy. Sending my best to his family & dear ones. deadline.com/2022/05/george…

Alan Zweibel @AlanZweibel twitter.com/deadline/statu… Deadline Hollywood @DEADLINE George Shapiro Dead: Legendary Talent Manager & ‘Seinfeld’ Producer Was 91 deadline.com/2022/05/george… George Shapiro Dead: Legendary Talent Manager & ‘Seinfeld’ Producer Was 91 deadline.com/2022/05/george… George Shapiro was one of the last of a show business breed who embraced talent and rooted for everyone's success. A kind, generous soul who loved to laugh and help those who made him laugh. I will miss him. R.I.P. George. #GeorgeShapiro George Shapiro was one of the last of a show business breed who embraced talent and rooted for everyone's success. A kind, generous soul who loved to laugh and help those who made him laugh. I will miss him. R.I.P. George. #GeorgeShapiro twitter.com/deadline/statu…

Scott Alexander @Scottcantype Deadline Hollywood @DEADLINE George Shapiro Dead: Legendary Talent Manager & ‘Seinfeld’ Producer Was 91 deadline.com/2022/05/george… George Shapiro Dead: Legendary Talent Manager & ‘Seinfeld’ Producer Was 91 deadline.com/2022/05/george… Very sad to hear about George Shapiro. He was the kindest, sweetest man I ever met in showbiz. He was always smiling. Reliving Andy Kaufman through George's eyes was pure joy. twitter.com/deadline/statu… Very sad to hear about George Shapiro. He was the kindest, sweetest man I ever met in showbiz. He was always smiling. Reliving Andy Kaufman through George's eyes was pure joy. twitter.com/deadline/statu…

Judy Gold @JewdyGold @GeorgeShapiro was literally the nicest guy in show business. I feel so lucky to have been able to spend a little time with him. Always smiling, always kind. Rest In Laughter George!! @GeorgeShapiro was literally the nicest guy in show business. I feel so lucky to have been able to spend a little time with him. Always smiling, always kind. Rest In Laughter George!!

Tommy "Throwback" Kovac @TommyKomic R.I.P. George Shapiro, a huge contributor to comedy, the man had an eye for talent! R.I.P. George Shapiro, a huge contributor to comedy, the man had an eye for talent!

Dan Pasternack @DanPasternack Sad about the passing of George Shapiro. Here's a couple of sweet images. One with Sam Denoff and @BillyPersky on set at the Dick Van Dyke Show special in 2004. The other with @PaulProvenza , George Schlatter and me when we recorded a conversation at the @NtlComedyCenter in 2018. Sad about the passing of George Shapiro. Here's a couple of sweet images. One with Sam Denoff and @BillyPersky on set at the Dick Van Dyke Show special in 2004. The other with @PaulProvenza, George Schlatter and me when we recorded a conversation at the @NtlComedyCenter in 2018. https://t.co/tnqtQXKZnH

George Shapiro, Personal Manager and ‘Seinfeld’ Producer, Dies at 91 Well loved guy. One of the major management players in comedy through the last decades with Howard West, along with Rollins/Joffe and Brillstein/Grey. RIPGeorge Shapiro, Personal Manager and ‘Seinfeld’ Producer, Dies at 91 hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/geo… via @thr Well loved guy. One of the major management players in comedy through the last decades with Howard West, along with Rollins/Joffe and Brillstein/Grey. RIPGeorge Shapiro, Personal Manager and ‘Seinfeld’ Producer, Dies at 91 hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/geo… via @thr

Brief background about George Shapiro and his works

George Shapiro, who was born in New York, worked as a lifeguard at the Tamiment Resort in the Poconos during his teenage years, where he encountered actors such as Dick Shawn, Pat Carroll, and Carol Burnett, as well as singer Barbara Cook and choreographer Herb Ross. He met talent agents during this time as well.

In an interview with the Television Academy Foundation, he said:

sky @skyshapiro i love you grandpa. I'll continue to carry your name for an the rest of my life @georgeshapiro 🤍 thank you for making me laugh endlessly, and being silly till the end i love you grandpa. I'll continue to carry your name for an the rest of my life @georgeshapiro 🤍 thank you for making me laugh endlessly, and being silly till the end https://t.co/prHDSGXH8t

“These guys came up … I didn’t even know what an agent was, but they came to see the show, to talk to the girls, talk to the comedians. I said, ‘This is your job? To watch the show, to have a nice dinner, to come to a resort with a lake? I have to look into that.”

Shapiro secured an interview for a position in the mailroom at William Morris in New York through his uncle, Carl Reiner, after graduating from NYU and serving in the Army. He worked as a junior agent in the packaging department at the firm, earning $38 a week, but remained connected to comedy, seeing Lenny Bruce, Mike Nichols, Elaine May, and Phyllis Diller perform in New York. He also persuaded West, a friend from PS 80, to join him at the agency.

A few years later, Shapiro and West relocated to Los Angeles, where he worked as a television packager, working on shows including The Steve Allen Show, That Girl, and Gomer Pyle USMC. He also put together a number of specials for Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore, and Carol Channing, which helped launch the careers of many of the ensemble members.

George Shapiro chose to become a personal manager in 1973 in order to create deeper relationships and produce partnerships with customers, so he left William Morris and started his own management firm, eventually bringing West with him. The company Shapiro/West Associates was founded.

Shapiro managed Andy Kaufman for many years and executive produced his specials, including Andy Kaufman at Carnegie Hall for Showtime and The Andy Kaufman Special for ABC. He was also responsible for numerous other TV comedy specials, including Showtime's Broadway Baby starring Elayne Boosler, HBO's Stand-Up Confidential featuring Seinfeld, and Reiner and Mel Brooks' animated classic The 2000 Year Old Man.

Shapiro has also produced feature films such as Comedian, Summer Rental, and Summer School. He also produced documentary films such as The Bronx Boys and If You're Not in the Obit and Eat Breakfast, which were anchored by Reiner. He also produced the HBO documentary The Bronx, USA, which honoured his city.

George Shapiro recently executive produced Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, as well as Seinfeld's Netflix comedy standup specials Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill. His final work as a producer was for the 2021 HBO feature film The Super Bob Einstein Movie, based on the late actor and comedian Bob Einstein.

He is survived by Melody Shapiro, his lifelong friend and mother of his children, his son Danny, daughter-in-law Hester, daughter Carrie, son-in-law Mark, daughter Stefanie, brother Don, and grandkids Adam, Nathan, Audrey, Skylar, and Alana.

