Who is Harry Tsang? Lil Tay's former manager's statement intensifies conflicting reports surrounding 14-year old's death 

Late Canadian influencer and rapper Lil Tay's former manager, Harry Tsang, has raised concerns over the validity of her death announcement after it was anonymously shared on the 14-year-old's Instagram handle. In a statement issued to media outlet ET, Tsang questioned the legitimacy of Tay's "sudden and tragic" passing, which was announced on August 9.

Harry Tsang began the statement by writing that he feels it is important to provide people with the "most accurate and timely information possible" regarding Lil Tay, real name Claire Hope's death.

"At approximately 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time, Liltay's family released an official statement announcing her passing, as well as the passing of her brother. Subsequent to this announcement, I have been in communication with individuals who have an intimate understanding of the family's situation."

However, Tsang then shared that he "cannot definitively confirm or dismiss" the validity of the statement "given the complexities of the current circumstances."

"This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed."

Harry Tsang then encouraged people to rely on official and accurate sources of information before jumping to conclusions.

Hope's former manager's statement comes after her father, Christopher, spoke to Business Insider and declined to comment on the death announcement posted on Instagram or reveal if Tay was still alive.

All you need to know about Lil Tay's former manager Harry Tsang

As per Famous Birthdays, Harry Tsang was born and raised in Orlando, Florida. He is a TikTok personality who has over 230,000 followers on his account. Most of his content is related to commentary and comedy content, where he gives his opinions on celebrity and viral news.

He went to Valencia College and got an Associate of Arts. He got a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science with an emphasis on International Relations from the University of Central Florida.

He began his professional life working for political campaigns. He served as a specialist in digital media and an agent for other content creators. He has more than 10,000 followers on Instagram. His posts contain comedic material, and he directs followers to his TikTok content.

Regarding Lil Tay's mysterious death, Harry Tsang is not the only one raising questions regarding the legitimacy of her death announcement. Another alleged manager of the now-deceased rapper, who wanted to stay anonymous, spoke to US Sun regarding the 14-year-old's death.

“One thing I would question is who posted that statement and why isn’t it signed by anyone from the family. Why is it not signed, ‘This is Tay’s mom,’ or ‘This is the dad of Lil Tay,’ or from an official representative? Why is there no attachment?”

Since the message revealed that the influencer's brother, Jason, had also passed away, the former manager said that the absence of any attribution raised red flags.

“I should be grieving right now … but I just have so many questions.”

Moreover, news outlet The Neighborhood Talk reveals that The Los Angeles Police Department, county medical examiner, and The Vancouver Police Department have no information regarding Claire Hope's death and there's no investigation going on despite what was written in her death announcement.

Lil Tay, who is nine years old, rocketed to social media popularity in March 2018. She became famous for her staged fights and footage of her tossing cash about and leaping in and out of fancy sports vehicles. However, she disappeared from social media soon after.