Who was Helena Rojo married to? All about her husband and kids as the Mexican soap star dies aged 79

Mexican soap opera star, theater actress, and former model Helena Rojo, well-known for her role in the 1970 film The Suicide Club, passed away on February 3 at her home in Mexico City. She was 79 at the time of her demise and succumbed to an aggressive form of liver cancer after a prolonged battle, as per Mirror UK.

She is survived by her husband, Benjamin Fernandez, three children, and several grandchildren, as per Mexico News.

The news of her death was confirmed by Mexican journalist Maria Luisa Valdes Doria via X. Here’s what she wrote in the caption, along with an image of the actress.

“I confirm the death of the great Helena Rojo, she died at 3 in the morning of cancer, she will be buried at her home… rest in peace.”

Journalist Doria shares the news of Rojo's demise. (Image via X/MaguichaDoria)

Her family also took to social media to share the tragic news. As mentioned in El Financiero, they wrote on her Instagram, saying,

"With deep love, we announce the death of Helena Rojo… Helena lived a full life, dedicated to her passion for acting, leaving an indelible mark on the world of entertainment."

Helena Rojo was "surrounded by her family" and "left in peace" as per the family's statement, and her last wishes were fulfilled.

Everything you need to know about Helena Rojo’s husband and kids in the aftermath of her demise

According to Infobae, Helena Rojo was married to Benjamin Fernandez, with the couple tying the knot in 1988. Previously, the late star of the telenovela Vencer la Culpa (Overcome the Guilt in English) was married to Juan Ferrera from 1976 to 1987.

However, she married for the first time at the age of 17. By the age of 22, she had three children: a son, Leonardo Rojo, and two daughters, Elena Rojo and Patricia Rojo, as per Mag.

However, she soon became a single mother when the father of her children abandoned her, as stated during an interview with Aurora Valle for Tlnovelas, later published by El Universal. Rojo’s mother helped her raise the children.

Expand Tweet

Helena Rojo explained in the same interview how none of her children followed in her footsteps as an actor. Leonardo pursued photography and enjoyed taking landscape pictures for tourists. He is married and has a son.

Meanwhile, Patricia became a restaurant owner in Cozumel and is the mother of two girls, one of whom wished to become an actress like her grandmother. As a result, Helena Rojo took her to the CEA of Televisa to prepare her for an acting career.

The El Privilegio de Amar (The Privilege of Love in English) actress’ other daughter Elena lived in Tijuana and later moved to Cozumel, close to her sister. She is the mother of three children, including her son Alan Kaleb Pardo Maldonado.

Expand Tweet

Maldonado was once arrested on drug trafficking charges in 2019 at Jorge Chavez International Airport when he attempted to smuggle several grams of cocaine from Peru to Mexico. He was sentenced to six years in jail. As per Yahoo! News, he is slated to be released from prison in May 2026.

The late Eye for an Eye star was also the stepmother to Khotan, the son of Benjamin Fernandez, from his relationship with Brazilian actress Rosana Tapajos, as per Infobae. Khotan is now an actor and model in the USA who has appeared in projects like Dame Chocolate and Perro Amor, among others.