Who is Holly Willoughby married to? All about her husband and kids as presenter quits 'This Morning' amid kidnapping plot

Holly Willoughby, the English television presenter and model, has recently announced that she would be quitting her job as co-presenter in ITV's television show This Morning.

She made an Instagram post on October 10, 2023, saying,

"I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning."

The broadcaster is married to TV producer Daniel Baldwin and they have three kids together named Harry, Belle, and Chester.

The news comes after reports of threats to kidnap and 'seriously harm' the TV star surfaced online. The alleged culprit is a man named Gavin Plumb who has since been charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap, as per The Independent.

Details about Holly Willoughby's husband and family

On October 10, 2023, this Tuesday, broadcaster Holly Willoughby decided to quit her job after stepping back from This Morning last week when the police uncovered a 'kidnap' and 'murder' plot against her, as per USA Today.

Holly Willoughby got married to Dan Baldwin on August 4, 2007, and has welcomed three children together: 13-year-old son Harry, 11-year-old daughter Belle, and eight-year-old son Chester, as per Hello Magazine.

While talking about the children's hobbies to the media outlet in August 2023, she said:

"I'll encourage them to go in whatever direction they want. Harry’s football mad. He's as bad as his father and Belle wants to be a rainbow. She's a mix of complete tomboy and real girl. She keeps up with her brothers like you wouldn't believe but loves dressing up as a princess."

The television presenter has kept her children away from fame. Holly Willoughby hides her faces or posts pictures of them from the back to her 8.5 million followers on Instagram.

Her husband, Dan Baldwin has worked on various hit television shows including Michael McIntyre's Big Show, Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad, and Virtually Famous, as per The Sun.

Dan is the managing director of Hungry Bear, a media production company he launched.

According to the Mirror, the couple met on the 2004 CITV show Ministry of Mayhem, which was renamed Holly & Stephen's Saturday Showdown. Holly Willoughby opened up about their relationship on her Wylde Moon Instagram account saying,

"We met when I was doing Saturday morning kids telly, and he was the producer and I was the presenter. I remember I'd already been there for about eight months I think, and then he came in as our new producer, and we started this real intense friendship."

She said that they had been inseparable ever since. The family also has a pet dog called Bailey and a cat called Bluebell.

Holly Willoughby quits ITV's This Morning

This Tuesday, Holly Willoughby said she would not be returning to This Morning after 14 years. She expressed her gratitude towards the show and team saying:

"To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you."

Her decision comes after the news of her kidnapping and murder which was allegedly planned by Gavin Plumb, a 36-year-old man from Essex. On October 6, 2023, he was charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap, as per The Independent.