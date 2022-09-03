Who is Hudson Mohawke? DJ goes viral for Cbat song, sparks hilarious memefest online

DJ Hudson Mohawke was trending on Twitter for quite a funny reason.

The musician began trending after a Reddit user took to the platform to claim that his girlfriend despised a playlist he had created as they spent their nights together. The story went viral and Twitter has since been flooded with hilarious memes about the producer's feelings when he realized why he was trending.

A Reddit user, who goes by u/TylerLife, posted a story two days ago. He claimed that he was initially uncomfortable in bed and went looking for music that would help him ease into intimate interactions with his partners. He said that he was advised to created a playlist which he was comfortable matching the rhythm with.

One of the songs on the playlist happened to be Hudson Mohawke's 2011 track Cbat. However, the Redditor revealed that after around two years of using the playlist, his girlfriend told him that she disliked the song and that it “turns her off in a major way.”

He said that he didn't understand why it took her two years to tell him that she hated the song and added:

“I pretty much played this tune every single time so the amount of times she must have not been enjoying it, when I thought the complete opposite is annoying but also embarrassing in ways. Not to mention my previous partners, however they never complained about the song so maybe it’s just her?”

He added that although the couple didn't use the playlist when they were together, his girlfriend claimed that he was "thrusting to the tune" playing in his head. She also asked him to stop.

People who read the story were incredibly entertained by it and took to social media to share their thoughts about it. Meanwhile, a lot of them were awaiting Mohawke's reaction to the whole thing.

Who is Hudson Mohawke?

Hudson Mohawke is a musically gifted Glasgow native who learned how to DJ at the age of 15.

Mohawke, who initially went by the stage name DJ Itchy, went on to become the youngest finalist at the U.K. DMC World DJ Championships. To gain expertise in his genre, the EDM-fanatic started DJing at the University of Glasgow’s Subcity Radio.

Loud And Quiet @LoudAndQuietMag



We got



→ buff.ly/3c9xOKa Hudson Mohawke: "There's a real tendency to over-intellectualise club music"We got @domezero_ to chat to one of electronic music's most influential figures in our latest issue, and it's online now. Here's Ross and a fan celebrating (📸 @emilymalan Hudson Mohawke: "There's a real tendency to over-intellectualise club music" We got @domezero_ to chat to one of electronic music's most influential figures in our latest issue, and it's online now. Here's Ross and a fan celebrating (📸 @emilymalan)→ buff.ly/3c9xOKa https://t.co/cvx4iIYIn6

The 36-year-old Scottish DJ, whose real name is Ross Birchard, acquired massive fame in the entertainment industry. He has played a significant role in shaping EDM and hip-hop music in the past 10 years.

The musician gained traction in the “wonky” music scene and went on to co-find his own label titled LuckyMe. He is best known for his unexpected beats, colorful synth tones, funk and other styles. After signing with label Warp, he gained immense fame and went on to debut his album Butter in 2009.

The musician went on to become a high-demand producer and worked with hip-hop legends like Kanye West, Drake and Lil Wayne, among others. A few of his other impressive collaborations include Miguel, Jhene Aiko, Christina Aguilera, Azealia Banks and several others.

Netizens react to Hudson Mohawke’s track Cbat going viral

Netizens found the usage of the 2011 song hilarious and many poked fun at the unidentified Reddit user. Meanwhile, others wondered how Mohawke would react to everything that was happening and the artist didn't disappoint his fans with his reaction.

Saunders @brandirt_ This Hudson Mohawke guy is gonna find out why his song is getting so many plays and just fall to his knees This Hudson Mohawke guy is gonna find out why his song is getting so many plays and just fall to his knees

Four Loko @fourloko It’s a Hudson Mohawke kind of weekend if you know what I mean It’s a Hudson Mohawke kind of weekend if you know what I mean

LB ⁷ @ohpleasednt CNN @CNN breaking news breaking news Local man thrusting to Cbat by Hudson Mohawke for 2 years because he has bad stroke game twitter.com/cnn/status/156… Local man thrusting to Cbat by Hudson Mohawke for 2 years because he has bad stroke game twitter.com/cnn/status/156…

loose tweet sandwich @lorenacupcake Hudson Mohawke’s publicist is getting a raise for making up that Reddit post Hudson Mohawke’s publicist is getting a raise for making up that Reddit post

Ivy Ackerman ⚔️ @poisonivy2_0 That reddit girl every time Hudson Mohawke “cbat” starts playing That reddit girl every time Hudson Mohawke “cbat” starts playing https://t.co/yiC275hO0B

The Frim @thefrimmusic Hudson Mohawke - Cbat is unironically a classic tho. I have personally seen it played at a club and it went off. and no I'm not the guy from the Reddit post Hudson Mohawke - Cbat is unironically a classic tho. I have personally seen it played at a club and it went off. and no I'm not the guy from the Reddit post

latest of sleepers @latesleeper_ ive not been able to stop my laughter whenever I listen to that hudson mohawke song now ive not been able to stop my laughter whenever I listen to that hudson mohawke song now

Jacob Shames @Jacob_Shames I wonder if Hudson Mohawke knows that his song is trending right now, and if he does, I wonder if he knows why. I do not envy him I wonder if Hudson Mohawke knows that his song is trending right now, and if he does, I wonder if he knows why. I do not envy him

khrys, the gay electric sadboi 🏳‍🌈 @KhrysWilliams I think I've seen enough reactions from that Hudson Mohawke Reddit post to eliminate my confusion here. Do people honestly think he was doing it to the rhythm of the drop's synth pattern and not the song's tempo?



Mans literally said he wasn't trying to be stiff. I think I've seen enough reactions from that Hudson Mohawke Reddit post to eliminate my confusion here. Do people honestly think he was doing it to the rhythm of the drop's synth pattern and not the song's tempo?Mans literally said he wasn't trying to be stiff.

Hudson Mohawke reacts to Reddit story

The musician took to Twitter to retweet screenshots of the Reddit story. He also retweeted another account which claimed that this would be the musician's "absolute fav reason to go randomly viral."

jg @jacquesgreene @HudMo @Lunice I know this would be your absolute fav reason to go randomly viral and I love this for you lmfaoo @HudMo @Lunice I know this would be your absolute fav reason to go randomly viral and I love this for you lmfaoo

The artist went on to change his Twitter bio to - “’Cry Sugar’ is better for s*x” in response to the Cbat scandal, as he promoted his latest album.

Edited by Madhur Dave