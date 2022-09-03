Who is Hudson Mohawke? DJ goes viral for Cbat song, sparks hilarious memefest online

DJ Hudson Mohawke was trending on Twitter for quite a funny reason.
The musician began trending after a Reddit user took to the platform to claim that his girlfriend despised a playlist he had created as they spent their nights together. The story went viral and Twitter has since been flooded with hilarious memes about the producer's feelings when he realized why he was trending.
A Reddit user, who goes by u/TylerLife, posted a story two days ago. He claimed that he was initially uncomfortable in bed and went looking for music that would help him ease into intimate interactions with his partners. He said that he was advised to created a playlist which he was comfortable matching the rhythm with.
One of the songs on the playlist happened to be Hudson Mohawke's 2011 track Cbat. However, the Redditor revealed that after around two years of using the playlist, his girlfriend told him that she disliked the song and that it “turns her off in a major way.”
He said that he didn't understand why it took her two years to tell him that she hated the song and added:
“I pretty much played this tune every single time so the amount of times she must have not been enjoying it, when I thought the complete opposite is annoying but also embarrassing in ways. Not to mention my previous partners, however they never complained about the song so maybe it’s just her?”
He added that although the couple didn't use the playlist when they were together, his girlfriend claimed that he was "thrusting to the tune" playing in his head. She also asked him to stop.
People who read the story were incredibly entertained by it and took to social media to share their thoughts about it. Meanwhile, a lot of them were awaiting Mohawke's reaction to the whole thing.
Who is Hudson Mohawke?
Hudson Mohawke is a musically gifted Glasgow native who learned how to DJ at the age of 15.
Mohawke, who initially went by the stage name DJ Itchy, went on to become the youngest finalist at the U.K. DMC World DJ Championships. To gain expertise in his genre, the EDM-fanatic started DJing at the University of Glasgow’s Subcity Radio.
The 36-year-old Scottish DJ, whose real name is Ross Birchard, acquired massive fame in the entertainment industry. He has played a significant role in shaping EDM and hip-hop music in the past 10 years.
The musician gained traction in the “wonky” music scene and went on to co-find his own label titled LuckyMe. He is best known for his unexpected beats, colorful synth tones, funk and other styles. After signing with label Warp, he gained immense fame and went on to debut his album Butter in 2009.
The musician went on to become a high-demand producer and worked with hip-hop legends like Kanye West, Drake and Lil Wayne, among others. A few of his other impressive collaborations include Miguel, Jhene Aiko, Christina Aguilera, Azealia Banks and several others.
Netizens react to Hudson Mohawke’s track Cbat going viral
Netizens found the usage of the 2011 song hilarious and many poked fun at the unidentified Reddit user. Meanwhile, others wondered how Mohawke would react to everything that was happening and the artist didn't disappoint his fans with his reaction.
Hudson Mohawke reacts to Reddit story
The musician took to Twitter to retweet screenshots of the Reddit story. He also retweeted another account which claimed that this would be the musician's "absolute fav reason to go randomly viral."
The artist went on to change his Twitter bio to - “’Cry Sugar’ is better for s*x” in response to the Cbat scandal, as he promoted his latest album.