Who are Jasmine Roth and Page Turner? HGTV stars all set to appear together on Renovation Face-Off season 1 episode 1

Renovation Face-Off, HGTV's newest reality TV series, is all set to premiere with season 1 in less than a day. The show features two of the network's famed stars, Jasmine Roth and Page Turner, who will battle it out against each other in what is claimed to be the ultimate renovation face-off.

Titled Best Ambitious Additions, episode 1 of Renovation Face-Off season 1, the official synopsis reads,

"Jasmine Roth and Page Turner go head-to-head in the ultimate renovation face-off. Both are facing ambitious additions as Jasmine helps a couple attempt a massive DIY add-on, while Page assists a team of flippers with their first million-dollar property."

In the ultimate renovation competition, Jasmine and Page will compete against each other to see who comes out on top. The pilot episode will premiere on HGTV on November 12, 2022, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT.

Building custom homes is the bread and butter for Jasmine Roth from Renovation Face-Off

Jasmine Roth is the founder of Built Custom Homes and the curator of the online retail store The Shop by Jasmine Roth. She is also the host of HGTV's famed shows Hidden Potential and HELP! I Wrecked My House.

The Renovation Face-Off star has appeared on various other HGTV shows as well. They include, Rock the Block, season 1. According to Jasmine's website building custom homes is her "bread and butter." It also says that she loves to find ways to make homes personal, functional and as beautiful as they can be.

In her website, Jasmine mentioned that growing up, she spent most of her time building playhouses and furniture in her father's garage. When she was in college, she met her husband, Brett. The Renovation Face-Off star graduated from college with a business degree in entrepreneurship and a new venture management from the school of business.

Jasmine launched Built Custom Homes, her boutique development company, in 2012. In September 2021, she published her first book, titled, House Story: Insider Secrets to the Perfect Home Renovation. She has over 460k followers on Instagram and often posts about her work, her family and friends.

Page Turner from Renovation Face-Off refused to participate in the "recession" unlike her counterparts

According to Page's Instagram profile's bio, she is a real estate expert, a broker and a "FlipHer" as well as a "faith-er."

With just over 31k followers on her social media profile, Page has also appeared on various HGTV shows. She was a part of HGTV's breakout flipping show, Flip or Flop Nashville. The series is now entering its second season.

During the first season, the show attracted over 9.7 million viewers. Page also appeared on Rock the Block. At the height of her career, a recession hit, and threatened her budding company. However, Page made a decision at that time.

According to her website, she refused to participate in the recession and unlike a lot of others, she chose not to change her career path and "life's purpose." The website adds:

"(Page) decided to use the seemingly hopeless time to live her GREATEST OPPORTUNITY (GO!) and created her own economy!"

In 2018, she was recognzied amongst the 2018 Top 100 Leading African Americans by NashvilleBusiness.net. Page has also been featured in The Tennessean and Home Center Network. She also published her own book titled, The Go Life: Seize Your Greatest Oppotunity.

Renovation Face-Off will premiere at 9 pm ET only on HGTV. Readers can check local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes