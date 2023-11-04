Who is Jeanne Bellino? Former teen model accuses Steven Tyler of s*xual assault

Jeanne Bellino, a former teenage/child model, has accused American Singer Steven Tyler of s*xually assaulting her in New York City in the summer of 1975, as reported by Rolling Stone. This is the second time in the past year that the 75-year-old lead singer of Aerosmith has been accused of s*xual assault in the 1970s.

Disclaimer: The article mentions details of alleged s*xual assault.

A lawsuit was filed on Thursday, November 2, 2023, as reported by Page Six, which stated that Jeanne Bellino was working as a model in the summer of 1975 when she met Tyler. Bellino alleged that Tyler assaulted her twice on the same day when she was 17 and he was 27.

Rolling Stone reported that the Plaintiff claimed the singer "held her captive" in a phone booth after she asked a question about one of his songs which annoyed him.

What did Steven Tyler allegedly do? Details of Jeanne Bellino's lawsuit explored

The lawsuit filed on Thursday, gave details about Jeanne Bellino's alleged encounter with Steven Tyler, the lead singer of Boston-based rock band Aerosmith. The Plaintiff has accused Steven of s*xual assault in 1975 when she was 17 years old and the singer was 27.

Bellino is now a 66-year-old advocate and survivor who talked about the lawsuit with Anderson Advocates. As per The Sun, Bellino claimed that this was her first s*xual experience. She was also allegedly hospitalized following the incident and medicated as a result, still requiring medication now almost 50 years later. The lawsuit stated:

"Bellino suffered and will continue to suffer, great pain of mind and body, severe and permanent emotional distress, physical manifestations of emotional distress, embarrassment, humiliation, physical, personal & psychological injuries".

According to Jeanne Bellino, she was working as a model in Manhattan, New York on the night of the alleged incident. After a gig, the Plaintiff claimed in the lawsuit that she and a friend made plans to split the cost of a ride back home to Queens, N.Y.

However, her friend wanted to meet up with Tyler’s band, Aerosmith, at the Warwick Hotel for a party beforehand. Jeanne Bellino and her friend then met up with Tyler and “around a half a dozen people who appeared to be bandmates and other people affiliated with Aerosmith” and began walking down 6th Avenue in Manhattan, as per NBC.

The lawsuit stated that Tyler "became visibly irritated" by Plaintiff’s comment about a song lyric and the musician suddenly grabbed Jeanne Bellino "by the hand and forced her into a phone booth."

Bellino has claimed in the suit that the Crazy singer, who was 27 at the time, then allegedly “stuck his tongue down her throat” and “put his hands upon her body, breasts, her buttocks, and her genitals, moving and removing clothing and pinning her against the wall of the phone booth,” according to Page Six.

The Plaintiff added in the suit that the Steven Tyler singer was “pretending to have s*x” with her while his entourage “stood by outside” and laughed. The lawsuit continued:

"Tyler forcefully inserted his tongue into Plaintiff’s mouth, without her consent."

The lawsuit also alleged that the singer was "not wearing underwear and wearing thin pants."

The second assault happened the same night, as a “dazed, confused and shocked” Jeanne Bellino stayed with the group because she was relying on her friend for transportation back home and she didn’t have the money to cover the expenses by herself, according to Rolling Stone.

Once they reached the Warwick Hotel, in Manhattan New York, Jeanne Bellino alleged that Tyler pinned her against the wall and again “put his tongue down her throat" as everyone stood by and watched, including an unknown doorman.

The former model claimed that she resisted again and pulled Tyler’s hair. He then allegedly "abruptly stopped" and whispered in her ear:

“I’m going in my room to do something quick.”

A few moments later, an associate came over to Jeanne Bellino, who was sitting in the hotel lobby, and asked her to go to Steven's room, as per CBS.

Bellino said in the lawsuit that she “couldn’t talk and was paralyzed” and “shook her head in defiance” while trying to find help or a way to escape. She claimed that she then bolted towards the door, where the doorman helped her quickly get into a cab. The Plaintiff claimed that when she returned home she told her sister all the allegations.

In December 2022, Julia Holcomb accused Steven Tyler of s*xual assault in the mid-1970s, according to Rolling Stone.