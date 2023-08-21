Who is Jen Gerard? Jaclyn Hill drama explained as YouTuber gets blasted for ‘extortion’ in explosive Reddit post

Jen Gerard, the CEO of Gerard Cosmetics, blasted Youtuber Jaclyn Hill in a Reddit post on August 17, 2023. The latter had a collection with Gerard Cosmetics back in 2015 that consisted of a few shades of lipsticks and lip glosses, but Jaclyn later removed her products from Gerard Cosmetics’ collection.

According to Gerard Cosmetics’ website, Jennifer Gerard’s small endeavor of mobile teeth whitening service grew into an international company in 2010. Then, within a year, the business acquired a popular customer base that included Hollywood celebrities.

Gerard is described as a businesswoman who is constantly innovating and creating. After Whitening Lightning became a commercial success, she expanded her business. Moreover, in 2014, she introduced an entire range of color cosmetics, which came to be known as Gerard Cosmetics. The businesswoman developed versatile and luxurious products for all ages and skin tones.

Jennifer also acquired a supportive and loyal customer base on social media. Her brand executed collaborations with some popular beauty influencers, and Jaclyn Hill happened to be one of these influencers who also partnered with Jennifer’s cosmetics line.

Jen Gerard claimed that Jaclyn Hill tried to ruin her

Gerard's Reddit post came days after Jaclyn announced that she was closing her brands in the wake of multiple controversies, including allegations of her copying products and brand name from other creators online. She wrote at the beginning:

"Jaclyn Hill tried to ruin me"

Jennifer Gerard's Reddit post on Jaclyn Hill. (Image via Reddit/JenGerard)

Jennifer Gerard stated she had never spoken about her experience with Jaclyn ever since they worked together from 2014 to 2015. However, after watching Jaclyn’s recent video on the closure of her brands, and seeing how the influencer treated other women’s businesses, Gerard decided not to remain silent any longer. She wrote about Jaclyn:

“This person has gone out of her way to destroy not only myself but many other women who have had the misfortune of crossing paths with her.”

Jennifer Gerard also clarified before delving deeper into their history that the sole reason leading Jaclyn to separate herself from Gerard Cosmetics and Jennifer was money, and not anything else.

The CEO of Gerard Cosmetics shared that in May 2015, she got into an online controversy with YouTuber Karina Kaboom which bought her an ill-reputation. During that time Jennifer Gerard was regularly in touch with Jaclyn Hill and she also helped the influencer to kick off her brand. She wrote that she messaged Jaclyn and apologized for any hate she might have been getting due to the Karina Kaboom controversy.

Gerard claimed that Jaclyn assured her that she was not getting any hate and even said that the whole thing was blowing out of proportion. Gerard shared how Jaclyn Hill continued to text and call her for the next two months to track how much money her products on Gerard Cosmetics were making and to ask for help from Jennifer's business contacts. The post continued:

“Jaclyn was paid very generously by my brand (in total from Gerard Cosmetics she made well over $500,000 ). She was paid 30% commission plus a royalty for every unit sold from the 4 shades in the collection. She did not work on the formulas, packaging, branding, or anything else with her collab other than choosing the colors.”

But on July 31, 2015, Gerard claimed to have received an email from Jaclyn Hill stating that the influencer did not want things to get messy and involve lawyers regarding the ending of their collaborations. Jaclyn demanded $250,000 from Jennifer if she is to allow her products to be sold on Gerard Cosmetics. Otherwise, the influencer said she would be removing the products.

Jennifer Gerard wrote that Jaclyn’s demands felt like "extortion" to her, given the fact that she was given a commission that was well above the 10-15% industry standard. Gerard stated that Jaclyn had been paid a greater amount compared to her little bit of contribution. The two had a good friendship, and Gerard claimed that Jaclyn always conveyed that the percentage offered to her was more than pleasing.

Following this, the CEO of Gerard Cosmetics went on to say that she had helped Jaclyn Hill to build her business despite knowing that it can cost her own brand significant revenue. Jennifer said that she helped Jaclyn because she wanted to see the influencer succeed. However, when she denied to pay Jaclyn Hill the $250K, the latter made a video about Gerard and her brand, causing great damage to the brand’s reputation.

Jennifer Gerard further added:

“Jaclyn has left in her wake a long list of women who either got in her way or stood up to her.”

She shared a few challenging situations that she had to face recently, which finally pushed her to disclose her experience with Jaclyn Hill. Jennifer Gerard concluded the post by saying that she would do anything she can to stop any other women from being destroyed by Jaclyn Hill.