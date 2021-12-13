Who was Jennifer Syme? Relationship with Keanu Reeves explored

Keanu Reeves’s ex-girlfriend Jennifer Syme passed away in a car accident nearly two decades ago. The actor, who is set to reprise his role as Neo in The Matrix: Resurrections, said in the past that the tragic death of his former partner left him “forever changed.”

On April 1, 2001, Jennifer left Marilyn Manson’s residence after a late-night party. She was reportedly driven home by another guest but left her house to return to the party in the early hours of April 2, 2001.

Unfortunately, she suffered a fatal car accident after driving her Jeep into a row of parked cars on Cahuenga Boulevard in Los Angeles. Syme, who was 28 years old at the time, faced life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on the spot.

According to The Sun, a follow-up investigation revealed was not wearing a seatbelt and was allegedly driving under the influence. The tragic incident took place nearly two years after she conceived a child with Keanu Reeves and gave birth to a stillborn.

Everything to know about Jennifer Syme

Jennifer Syme was an American actress and personal assistant to David Lynch (Image via celebrityborn/ Instagram)

Jennifer Syme was an American actress, personal assistant and record company executive. Born on December 7, 1972, in Pico Rivera, California, she grew up in Laguna Beach. She moved to Los Angeles with her parents Maria St. John and Charles Syme shortly before starting high school.

Over time, she developed a passion for filmmaking and started working as an intern in David Lynch’s company, Asymmetrical Productions. Jennifer was associated with the company for nearly five years and later went on to serve as a personal assistant to the filmmaker.

The California-native also acted in a few short films directed by Scott Coffey. She began her acting career with a small role in David Lynch’s Lost Highway in 1997. She also played the role of "casting chick" in Scott Coffey’s film Ellie Parker. The film was later shown at the Sundance Film Festival.

Jennifer Syme also worked as a personal assistant to guitarist Dave Navarro during his time with Jane's Addiction and also the Red Hot Chili Peppers. She also garnered media attention as Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend in the 90s.

Unfortunately, Jennifer passed away in a tragic car accident on April 2, 2001. She was reportedly working as a record company executive and attending a film-supervision course at UCLA at the time of her passing.

A look into Jennifer Syme and Keanu Reeves’ relationship

Keanu Reeves with former girlfriend, Jennifer Syme (Image via chateaumarmontmommy/Instagram)

Keanu Reeves and Jennifer Syme were together between 1998 and 2000. The duo met at a promotional party of the latter’s music band Dogstar and hit it off immediately. The pair “fell in love instantly” and moved in together.

The couple were expecting their first child together in 1999. However, their daughter Ava Archer Syme-Reeves came to the world as a stillborn on Christmas Eve that same year. Following the tragic incident, their relationship hit a rough patch due as the pair coped with grief in their respective ways.

Although the pair parted ways in 2000, they continued to maintain a close relationship. The John Wick star was even spotted with Jennifer Syme a day before the tragic car accident claimed her life. In 2006, Keanu Reeves opened up about his loss during an interview with Parade Magazine:

“I miss being a part of their lives and them being part of mine. I wonder what the present would be like if they were here — what we might have done together. I miss all the great things that will never be.”

He also mentioned that the grief of losing your loved ones never changes:

“Grief changes shape, but it never ends. People have a misconception that you can deal with it and say, ‘It’s gone, and I’m better.’ They’re wrong. When the people you love are gone, you’re alone.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Keanu Reeves served as a pallbearer in Jennifer Syme’s funeral. The latter is buried next to their daughter in Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia