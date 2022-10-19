Who is Jessica Gumbert from Love Is Blind? Meet the Season 3 contestant

Love is Blind dropped its first few episodes, and fans are excited. The show aims to help individuals find love. The objective is to determine whether people can form meaningful, long-lasting relationships without seeing each other.

The show's synopsis on Netflix's Tudum read:

"Grab your gold goblets and settle in: Love Is Blind is back for Season 3 starting Oct. 19. Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey return for the newest chapter of the dating experiment, which will introduce fans to singles willing to date — and possibly get engaged — sight unseen."

Amongst the 30 individuals who made an appearance on the show was Jessica Gumbert, who is looking for her partner. The 30-year-old social event producer finds it hard to deal with people who can't voice their opinion.

Love is Blind Season 3 will have a total of 12 episodes, and the first four just dropped on October 19 at 3 am ET. The next batch containing three episodes will drop on October 26, followed by the other episodes on November 2. The final set of episodes will be available on Netflix on November 9.

Love is Blind Season 3: Jessica Gumbert is an event producer and chef

Love is Blind Season 3 is hosting 15 men and 15 women who are being kept in separate chambers. One of the cast members who appeared in the season premiere was 30-year-old Jessica Gumbert, a great cook.

Jessica, or Jess, is an alum of Minnesota State University from where she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Science Marketing and Business Administration in 2015. The Love is Blind contestant has an impressive and diverse resume, and her Linkedin bio described her as a "creator of Unforgettable Experiences."

Her LinkedIn bio further stated that Jess is a determined and spirited professional whose curiosity develops "revolutionary solutions" by collaborating with companies.

It further says:

"My efficient, innovative mind with a positive attitude and drive that is willing to push my comfort zone sets me apart from many candidates. My hunger to make things better for the whole creates the type of leader that empathizes, but also motivates transformation."

Jess currently works as a Senior Event Producer for Number Project and, until recently, had a side business as a personal chef. As part of her side hustle, Jess prepared meals for her coworkers and friends. She had another side project called Creations by Jess, which focused on DIY products and was based in Dallas.

Jess came on Love is Blind to find someone who won't play games and is down-to-earth. Her love language includes "acts of service" that consists of compromise and friendship in a relationship. She believes that if you have to impersonate to make a relationship work, you're in the wrong relationship.

In her Love is Blind bio, she said:

"If someone doesn’t know what they want or doesn’t voice their intentions, it drives me crazy."

She took to Instagram to talk about the show's first day and said she was a little excited to meet the love of her life. Stay tuned to see what happens on Netflix's Love is Blind Season 3 and to see if Jess can find what she's looking for.

