Who was Jihad Prigden? A year after son's death, rapper Freeway loses daughter to cancer

American rapper Freeway’s daughter, Harmony, passed away at the age of 21 after a battle with cancer. News of her untimely demise was confirmed by the musician on Instagram.

The State Property member shared a series of videos on social media to pay tribute to his late daughter. In one of the videos, Harmony was seen dancing to Michael Jackson’s Shake Your Body during her 21st birthday celebrations in February.

In a heartfelt caption underneath the video, the rapper wrote that Harmony was “kind, generous, loving and adorable”. He mentioned that his daughter always smiled and remained positive even while battling cancer. He also addressed Harmony as his “best friend” and asked his followers to keep her in their prayers.

In another clip, Freeway shared a moment from the day he and Harmony were invited to ring the bell at a Philadelphia 76ers game. He also posted a short music video with his daughter and said that he believes Harmony will go to heaven:

The news of Harmony’s tragic demise comes exactly a year after Freeway lost his son, Jihad Prigden. The latter passed away in October 2020 at the age of 20. The rapper has asked fans to keep both his children in their thoughts and prayers.

Who was Freeway’s son, Jihad Pridgen? More about SnowHadd and his untimely death

Jihad Pridgen was Freeway's elder son who passed away last year (Image via SnowHadd/Instagram)

Jihad Pridgen was an aspiring rapper, recognized as Freeway’s elder son. He followed his father’s footsteps and decided to establish a career in music, and reportedly took part in several freestyle competitions across the U.S.

He was best known by the stage name 'SnowHadd.' Unfortunately, the 20-year-old passed away last October. News of his death was confirmed by the rapper on Instagram. The What We Do singer shared a picture with his son from the latter’s graduation ceremony to break the tragic news at the time.

During an appearance on the (Re)Cession podcast, Freeway opened up about his son’s death while speaking to Jeezy. The singer mentioned that his faith and understanding in God helped him cope with the difficult situation:

“It’s like what I told you about Islam and about God. Without that, I don’t know where I would be at right now. But my faith in God and my understanding in God really got me through.”

The Flipside hitmaker also revealed that his son was an organ donor and that his decision helped save other lives. The singer also recalled how his own was once saved with a kidney transplant:

“He was an organ donor... two people got his kidneys. One person got his lungs and one person got his liver. It’s a blessing. Just for it to come full circle because someone’s son saved my life. Someone’s son was in the same position and they were generous enough to be an organ donor and that’s how I received my kidney.”

No cause of Jihad’s death has been revealed so far. Several fans have speculated that he suffered from a fatal accident, while others have claimed that he was shot. However, none of the rumors were addressed and the cause of his demise remains unknown to this day.

Several fans, colleagues and well-wishers have taken to social media to offer their condolences to Freeway after he tragically lost both his children within a span of one year.

Blame The Label @blamethelabel Please pray for Freeway and his family. “Indeed, to God we belong and to God we shall return.” Please pray for Freeway and his family. “Indeed, to God we belong and to God we shall return.”

WORLDSTARHIPHOP @WORLDSTAR Freeway reveals the passing of his daughter, Harmony, after a battle with cancer. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. 🙏💯 @Phillyfreezer Freeway reveals the passing of his daughter, Harmony, after a battle with cancer. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. 🙏💯 @Phillyfreezer https://t.co/6OlUbsDQB3

lil duval @lilduval Praying heavy for freeway right now 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 Praying heavy for freeway right now 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Rob Markman 💭 @RobMarkman Freeway is one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. Not just artists, people! My heart goes out to him and his family ❤️ Freeway is one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. Not just artists, people! My heart goes out to him and his family ❤️

Fans around the world are praying for Freeway. It's great to see the entire world coming around for a man who has suffered a lot. With the support of such ardent well-wishers, hopefully the rapper will find some solace.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan