Who is Jim Jones? Meet the rapper ahead of his appearance on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

Season 3 of VH1’s hit Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition is all set to premiere on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 8 pm ET on the television network.

The series will feature popular cast members from the Love & Hip Hop franchise with the purpose of promoting black excellence. Viewers will also get to witness a number of conflicts and arguments, creating a sufficient amount of drama to keep them hooked to their screens.

Jim Jones will be among the many cast members making their appearances. The rapper was a supporting cast member on seasons one, two and ten of Love & Hip Hop: New York, and his relationship with fiance Chrissy Lampkin was one of the many dynamics talked about throughout. Viewers will get to witness his personal and professional growth on the family reunion special.

The synopsis of the upcoming season of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition reads as:

“Cast members from the Love & Hip hop franchise take the party to international waters for the first time, gathering in Jamaica to soak up the island sun and let go of their inhibitions.”

More on Love & Hip Hop cast member Jim Jones' journey throughout the show

The reality star was born in The Bronx, New York, to an Aruban mother and Puerto Rican father and was raised in Harlem. Jim is a member of the East Coast rap group The Diplomats, alongside fellow teammates Juelz Santana, Cam'ron and Freekey Zekey. He also has a son from his previous relationship, Joseph Guillermo "Pudie" Jones III, who was born in 2003.

Jim has been in a romantic relationship with then-girlfriend and now fiance Chrissy Lampkin since 2004. In 2006, Jim appeared in a presentation tape for a proposed series called Keeping Up with the Joneses, which was to chronicle his life as well as some behind-the-scenes drama in the making of the show.

The pilot eventually became the basis for the show Love & Hip Hop and was pitched to television network VH1 and passed on to producer Mona Scott-Young. It was then under the title Diary of a Hip Hop Girlfriend, but the focus later shifted to documenting Chrissy Lampkin's life alongside her friends. Ultimately, Jim was cast as one of the supporting cast members of Love & Hip Hop on January 4, 2011.

Jim appeared on the first two seasons of the show as a supporting cast member. Viewers witnessed his tumultuous relationship with Chrissy Lampkin as he struggled with commitment issues as well as his fall out with his manager Yandy, which became one of the most talked moments of the season.

Later, VH1 announced on September 7, 2012, that Jim and Chrissy would leave the show to star in their own spin-off show Chrissy & Mr. Jones. The series proved to be a major hit as it documented the couple's relationship struggles, as well as their professional growth, including the rapper's business ventures. The show ran for two full seasons, with the finale airing on December 16, 2013, but didn't make the cut for a third season.

Jim and Chrissy, however, made a brief return to television in 2016 starring in We TV's Jim & Chrissy: Vow or Never. The series ran on similar lines as their previous spin-off show, chronicling their relationship troubles and struggles to make it down the aisle. The rapper even appeared alongside his mother Nancy Jones on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars 10 - Family Edition 2.

The couple also joined the rest of the Love & Hip Hop: New York cast members for its tenth anniversary season back in 2019.

Emjay Johnson, Estelita, Gunplay, Jenn Coreano, Alexis Skyy, Amara La Negra, Karen "KK" King, Karlie Redd, Khaotic, Lyrica Anderson, Mama Jones, Spice, and Sukihana will also be seen making their appearance alongside Jim and Chrissy on the new season of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition.

The duo will also be joined by Teairra Mari, Mariahlynn, Miami Tip, Nikki Baby, Phresher, Safaree Samuels, Scrapp DeLeon, Shay Johnson, Shekinah Jo, Tokyo Vanity, and Trick Daddy.

